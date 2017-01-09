FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Cristiano Ronaldo's Full Team of the Year In-Game Stats

Real Madrid and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was named in FIFA's FIFPro World XI for the 10th year in succession on Monday, per FIFA.com, and he earned his Team of the Year (TOTY) berth in FIFA 17's Ultimate Team as a result.

Along with a brand new Team of the Year card to kick off 2017, the 2016 Ballon d'Or winner was announced as the first player in this year's game to receive the rare 99 rating, per EA Sports:

Ronaldo's new card depicts a flying pace of 98, a blistering shot statistic of 99 and a terrifying dribbling figure of 98, but only when we delve further do we see the forward's true Team of the Year value.

Below is a breakdown of the card's in-game stats, detailing some of the more minute statistics in six different fields, including pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defending and physical, per FUTHead.com:

Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA 17 Ultimate Team TOTY Stats Shooting 94 > 99 Pace 94 > 98 Passing 85 > 92 Dribbling 94 > 98 Defending 37 > 50 Physical 84 > 94 Positioning 96 > 99 Acceleration 92 > 96 Vision 89 > 96 Agility 92 > 96 Interceptions 32 > 43 Jumping 99 Finishing 95 > 99 Sprint Speed 94 > 98 Crossing 88 > 95 Balance 65 >67 Heading 97 > 99 Stamina 96 > 99 Shot Power 96 > 99 Free Kick 80 > 87 Reactions 99 > 99 Marking 24 > 33 Strength 84 > 94 Long Shots 94 > 98 Short Passing 86 > 93 Ball Control 95 > 99 Standing Tackle 34 > 46 Aggression 66 > 74 Volleys 89 > 94 Long Passing 75 > 81 Dribbling 96 > 99 Sliding Tackle 25 > 34 Penalties 86 > 91 Curve 85 > 92 FUTHead.com (compared to Ronaldo's 96-rated second in-form)

Most noticeably, Ronaldo has undergone a 10-point makeover on his strength statistic, which has risen to a massive 94, while his short passing is a similarly impressive 93 after being nudged up a substantial seven points.

It's also worth pointing out Ronaldo has made the switch back to left wing after appearing as a striker in his two more recent in-form cards, and Ultimate Team database FUTWIZ provided a look at his green-filled stats board:

Perhaps one of the biggest appeals for players is that while Ronaldo's free-kick ability still isn't as strong when compared with previous editions of the game, it now sits at 87—still a powerful weapon if used correctly.

A 99-rated striker would have been like gold dust for many players of the game, but when one considers three of Ronaldo's six shooting statistics are maxed out anyway, he's effectively as good as the real thing.