Most Intriguing Athlete Storylines to Follow in 2017

Plenty of the most intriguing athletes in the world will make headlines for their actions in and away from competition throughout 2017.

UFC champion Conor McGregor is one example. McGregor, who currently holds the lightweight title, has a reputation for outlandish behavior at press conferences and public events, and it's a safe bet McGregor will cut at least one entertaining promo on an opposing fighter that will lead to fans around the world spending money on a pay-per-view show.

Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Tony Romo will make news later this year even if he never again throws a pass while wearing a Dallas jersey. The future of Washington Nationals superstar Bryce Harper remains in doubt. Dele Alli could be the next Tottenham Hotspur player to ditch the London outfit for Spain.

Men and women who are perceived to be some of the best athletes in the world will pursue titles and personal awards over the next 12 months, and their successes and failures will be discussed among analysts and fans. The unpredictable nature of sports helps make such forms of entertainment so enjoyable, and it's anybody's guess what will happen in the top leagues and organizations between now and the night of December 31.