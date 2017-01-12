Picking the Star Man in Every 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Side

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off Saturday in Gabon. Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead his nation out to take on Guinea-Bissau in the tournament's curtain-raiser.

Building up to the event, we've selected the star man in every AFCON side participating this year. Some selections picked themselves, but others were extremely difficult due to the sheer number of pre-tournament injury withdrawals we've seen.

For some, there's an opportunity to make history this year; for others, it's a case of reputation preservation. Can the Ivory Coast's star-studded squad defend their title? Can Ghana go one further and avenge 2015's demons? Can Algeria utilise their golden generation to secure only a second-ever title?

It might all be decided by these key figures at the finals.