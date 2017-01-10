Southampton vs. Liverpool: EFL Cup 2017 Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Liverpool are looking to make their second League Cup final in as many seasons in 2016-17, but standing in their way are Claude Puel's Southampton.

The first leg of the semi-final tie takes place at the St. Mary's Stadium on Wednesday, and both sides will be eager to take an advantage to Anfield for the return game on Jan. 25.

Saints are in poor form at the moment having lost their last three Premier League games and drawn with Norwich City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are yet to win a game in 2017 having drawn 0-0 in their FA Cup third-round clash against League Two's Plymouth Argyle on Sunday after failing to beat Sunderland in their last league outing.

Read on for a preview of the EFL Cup clash, scheduling and viewing details, and the latest team news.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 11

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 2:45 p.m. ET

Team News

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed in his pre-match press conference that Philippe Coutinho could return to the squad for Wednesday's clash, while James Milner is also set to be available again and Loris Karius is "pretty likely" to start in goal, per Neil Jones in the Liverpool Echo.

Puel said that defender Jose Fonte will play no part having recently handed in a transfer request, per Sky Sports News HQ's Kaveh Solhekol:

Predicted Southampton XI: Forster; Cedric, Yoshida, Van Dijk, Bertrand; Clasie, Romeu, Ward-Prowse; Tadic, Rodriguez, Redmond.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Karius; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Can, Lallana, Wijnaldum; Firmino, Sturridge, Origi.

Preview

Given that the other semi-final in this year's EFL Cup is between Manchester United and Hull City, many are predicting a heavyweight clash for Liverpool with the Red Devils in the final at Wembley Stadium on Feb. 26.

However, Southampton will be no pushovers. Their current form may be poor, but they have looked excellent this season in the EFL Cup, beating three Premier League rivals to make it to the last four—Crystal Palace and Sunderland at home, followed by Arsenal away.

Puel's side have some excellent pedigree and were able to claim a 0-0 draw at St. Mary's when they met Liverpool in the Premier League in November.

Klopp's Reds have been scoring for fun this season—they have netted 48 times in the league, more than any other side—but when they were kept out by Southampton, the German manager fielded his best front line of Roberto Firmino, Coutinho and Sadio Mane.

It is highly unlikely Coutinho will start on Wednesday given he has been out injured since November, while Mane is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal:

As a result, Saints can be relatively confident of keeping a clean sheet against Liverpool as they have already done so against an arguably better attack this season.

If they can do that, they will be in a terrific position to take a lead back to Anfield for the second leg as Liverpool's defence is inconsistent—especially without the injured Joel Matip.

Liverpool's superior quality is demonstrated by the fact they lie second in the Premier League, while Southampton are 10th.

If the Merseyside outfit play well, it seems unlikely Saints will take anything from Wednesday's game.

However, Liverpool are enduring a brief spell of suspect form, and if Southampton can frustrate the visitors' attack and interrupt their slick play, they have enough quality to take control of the tie in their home leg.