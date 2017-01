Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Fact: Le'Veon Bell had 167 rushing yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 30-12 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, setting a franchise postseason record for most rushing yards in a single game.

Source: B/R Insights