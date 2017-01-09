Manchester United Transfer News: Huge Kostas Manolas Offer Amid Latest Rumours

Manchester United are reportedly set to offer Roma £47.6 million for defender Kostas Manolas.

According to Emanuele Giulianelli of The Sun, United manager Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the Greece international centre-back and is willing to splash out the huge sum during the current transfer window.

However, the Serie A side are holding out for £52 million for one of their key players, per the report.

Should United pull off the signing for such a figure, Manolas would become one of the most expensive defenders in football history, per the Telegraph.

Top 5 Most Expensive Defenders Player From To Transfer fee David Luiz Chelsea Paris Saint-Germain £50 million John Stones Everton Manchester City £47.5 million Thiago Silva AC Milan Paris Saint-Germain £35 million Shkodran Musafi Valencia Arsenal £35 million Eliaquim Mangala Porto Manchester City £32 million The Telegraph

Mourinho's reported move for Manolas comes despite his side being boosted in recent months by the developing central-defensive partnership between Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo.

Andrew Medichini/Associated Press

The pair's improving displays have come as a surprise, particularly after Mourinho spent the opening months of the season rotating his defenders, seemingly in a bid to find which ones he could rely upon.

Manolas is a pacy defender who is strong in the air, and those attributes are likely to be a big benefit for the hustle and bustle of Premier League football should he make the switch to England.

He is also a good passer of the ball, although like many defenders, he can be prone to a loss of concentration at times.

Manolas has confidence in his own ability, and after arriving at Roma in 2014 as the replacement for Mehdi Benatia, who moved to Bayern Munich, he declared, per FourFourTwo magazine: "Benatia is a brilliant player. But he's the past; I'm the present."

Riccardo De Luca/Associated Press

At 25 years old, Mourinho will no doubt believe he can improve Manolas' game further, but it is perhaps questionable whether United really need to sign another centre-half.

Despite the manager's chopping and changing, the Red Devils have the third-best defensive record in the Premier League, behind Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. And in Jones and Rojo, they appear to have found a pairing that is flourishing with the more games they play alongside each other.

While it is no surprise that Mourinho is reportedly looking to add more depth in defensive areas, it was only last summer that the club paid out £30 million for Eric Bailly, who himself has shown promise in his early career at Old Trafford.

Manolas has won 27 caps for Greece and has excelled in Italy following is move from Olympiakos.

The sky-high fee reportedly being held out for by the Italians is arguably higher due to the potential impact of losing such a key player midseason. He is a leading figure in the Roma side that sit in second spot in Serie A.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether Mourinho rates him highly enough to cave into a £50 million-plus sum now or wait until next summer when he may be able to prize him away for a touch less. By then, he should also truly know whether Jones and Rojo are the right way forward for his team.