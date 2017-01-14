Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

In recent years, fixtures between Manchester United and Liverpool have lost a little bit of magic, with neither side challenging at the very top of the Premier League table. But ahead of Sunday's showdown between these two rivals, some of the gravitas is back.

Both sides are on a sharp upward trajectory as things stand. United have finally found their groove under Jose Mourinho, rattling off an impressive six league wins in succession. Liverpool are without a win in their last three games in all competitions, although sitting second in the Premier League table, they are undoubtedly challengers for top spot.

Given the quality of player on show, the enormity of the figures on the sidelines and the bitter rivalry that engulfs supporters at these two football clubs, a pulsating afternoon is surely in store at Old Trafford.

Here are the key details ahead of this one and a look ahead at what to expect from one of the defining games of the Premier League season.

Date: Sunday, January 15

Time: 4 p.m. (GMT)/11 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports (U.K.), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (U.K.), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Team News

Manchester United: After missing the midweek clash with Hull City, Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks poised to return to the Red Devils XI. Eric Bailly is the only other major absentee due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Likely XI: David De Gea; Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Matteo Darmian; Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Liverpool: Defender Joel Matip and captain Jordan Henderson remain doubts after missing recent contests, while Sadio Mane is on international duty with Senegal.

Likely XI: Simon Mignolet; Nathaniel Clyne, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, James Milner; Jordan Henderson, Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum; Adam Lallana, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino

Preview

As we can see here, Liverpool need a victory to keep the pressure up on Chelsea, while three points for United would be a huge positive in their chase for a top-four spot:

Premier League 2016-17: Top 6 R Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 20 16 1 3 42 15 +27 49 2 Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 +25 44 3 Tottenham 20 12 6 2 39 14 +25 42 4 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 +19 42 5 Arsenal 20 12 5 3 44 22 +22 41 6 Manchester United 20 11 6 3 31 19 +12 39 WhoScored.com

After Chelsea's loss to Tottenham Hotspur in their last league match, Liverpool should be buoyed. The Reds, after all, have stayed in touch with the league leaders throughout their 13-game winning run and now find themselves just five points behind them; the race for the title is very much alive.

But with Sadio Mane off to represent Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations and some injury problems to deal with, there's been a slip in momentum lately for the Reds. The midweek 1-0 loss to Southampton in the EFL Cup, a result that ultimately flattered Liverpool, would have concerned Klopp.

Mark Ogden of ESPN FC believes the team were badly missing skipper Henderson at the base of midfield:

Liverpool desperately need Henderson back for the #mufc game on Sunday. Emre Can nowhere near good enough to fill the gap. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) January 11, 2017

While Liverpool seem to be searching for solutions at the moment, United have found them. Red Devils boss Mourinho has seen his side slip into a very Mourinho-esque groove, with the team grinding their way to victory after victory with some powerful and purposeful play.

Although Ibrahimovic is the man who's grabbed the headlines in the main due to his flamboyant goalscoring, some tweaks further back have been the catalyst for their strong sequence. Pogba, in particular, is really beginning to blossom at the nexus of the side.

Per Sky Sports News HQ, although it took him some time to settle in the Premier League, the United man is making rapid progress:

Dwight Yorke & other former #MUFC players say stars such as Pogba will determine Man Utd v Liverpool. VIDEO: https://t.co/w79dtR64YK #SSNHQ pic.twitter.com/RVzNMP08w7 — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) January 11, 2017

Mourinho was much maligned earlier in the season and often cut a disinterested figure on the sidelines at Old Trafford. However, his masterplan is slowly beginning to come together, and he'll be desperate to cap this positive recent form with a big win over their rivals.

Earlier in the season, the Portuguese sent his side to Anfield on a mission to nullify the attacking verve of Liverpool and succeeded in securing a 0-0 draw. On Sunday at Old Trafford, which will be a cacophony of noise, some more enterprising ambition will be needed from the manager and his players.

But as noted by Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette, the team have been easy on the eye as of late:

Many writers didn’t give Mourinho a fair crack, I get he divides people. But the football and results have been a breath of fresh air. #MUFC — Rob B. (@_Rob_B) January 11, 2017

Liverpool are dangerous opponents for United. Even after a loss in midweek and a long trip down to the south coast, the Reds will be vibrant, inventive and intense in their pressing. For a Red Devils side that isn't full of industrious and mobile footballers, that aggressive style will cause problems.

To take three points, United will need to be smart in their counter-attacking, precise in their set-piece delivery and composed in their utilisation of possession in the final third. Recent matches have shown they're capable of doing just that and, subsequently, taking three points that will mean another twist in this absorbing title race.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool