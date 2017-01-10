5 Players to Replace Ivan Rakitic If He Leaves Barcelona During Transfer Window

Barcelona's new year is already proving a testing one, with a tough opening couple of matches yet to yield a victory and rumours growing that boss Luis Enrique may depart at the end of the season.
However, one of the pillars of the team may also leave the Camp Nou, with midfielder Ivan Rakitic left out of the squad once more against Villarreal amid rumours he is set for a departure in January, possibly to Manchester City, according to Croatian newspaper Jutarnji List (via AS).
Rakitic has been a mainstay of the team over the last couple of successful campaigns, and he would leave a big gap in the regular XI.
Here, we identify some of the players who could replace him and help Barcelona challenge for honours in the future.