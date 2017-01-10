5 Players to Replace Ivan Rakitic If He Leaves Barcelona During Transfer Window

Before considering where Barcelona could spend up to £30 million or more, it's incumbent on them to see if there are already solutions available at the Camp Nou.

In terms of valuation, Andre Gomes would probably be the first player Luis Enrique turns to, but while his technical skill set is probably the best in the midfield zone (excluding first-choice picks Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets), his impact on matches has been disappointingly limited in his debut season.

The Portugal international has been just as inconsistent in the final third as he was with Valencia, and Barcelona are unlikely to get as good a return in end product from him as Rakitic offered.

Arda Turan offers goals but less guile, while Denis Suarez doesn't have the elite talent required of a first-teamer—but the least-fashionable option would probably offer the best balance for the team: more game time for Rafinha.

The 23-year-old has the aggression and determination in his game to stand out as something different for the team. He also has a good goalscoring record this season when fit and has had to wait a long time for his chance to come.

The Brazil international isn't perhaps the best player around to replace Rakitic, but he might just be the most effective all-round option Barca have to bring tactical balance and add firepower at the same time.

The alternative would be to invest in a new right-back and push Sergi Roberto back into midfield.