Gerard Pique Reportedly Shouts at Javier Tebas After Villarreal-Barcelona Draw

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique appeared to heckle La Liga president Javier Tebas following his side’s 1-1 draw with Villarreal on Sunday, during which the Blaugrana saw a penalty appeal controversially waved away in the second period.

Lionel Messi’s stunning late free-kick rescued a point for Barcelona at the Estadio de la Ceramica after Nicola Sansone gave Villarreal the lead. However, the most striking moment of the game came when Villarreal skipper Bruno blatantly blocked Messi’s second-half shot with his hand, and the referee opted not to award a penalty.

As we can see here courtesy of La casa del futbol, Pique was far from happy at the final whistle and was seen shouting towards the directors' box:

Piqué se fue así del campo y señaló al palco con estos gestos. ¿Hacia quién iban dirigidos? #ElDíaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/MNe9c5CXx9 — La casa del fútbol (@casadelfutbol) January 8, 2017

“Did you see that?” the Spain international is supposed to have said in the direction of Tebas, who was a guest of Villarreal for the game, per Pete Jenson of the MailOnline. “Yes, you, you!”

