Ranking 7 Potential Replacements for Petr Cech at Arsenal

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images Petr Cech has not looked his imperious self this season.

Petr Cech has not quite looked himself this season. Whether it’s merely a spell of bad form or the start of an inevitable decline remains unclear, but six clean sheets from 20 Premier League appearances is not up to his usual standards.

Cech is not getting any younger, so sooner or later Arsene Wenger will have to face up to the prospect of replacing the former Chelsea stopper.

When the time comes, Wenger will also have to choose between opting for a player currently on Arsenal’s books or bringing in a new signing to inherit the No. 1 jersey.

In this piece, we identify seven potential replacements for Cech and assess the likelihood of them succeeding him at the Emirates Stadium.