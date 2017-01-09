European Club Rankings: Good News for Real Madrid; Bad News for Barcelona

Welcome to the latest edition of the European Club Rankings, which is returning to written format for 2017.

The top 20 has become a top 25 as B/R seeks to add more context to what's happening on the continent, and with the Bundesliga on a winter break, that task was rather difficult.

Fortunately for football fans, the English and Portuguese leagues went into overdrive over the festive period, giving us enough action to sate our appetites in place of our regular Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig doses.

The rankings are now season-long in their measurement of clubs. Previous editions of the European Club Rankings only took recent form into account (spanning four to six weeks), but this edition tracks teams throughout 2016-17.

Teams that have lost the fewest games in all competitions naturally rank higher, and UEFA Champions League form and presence is used as a tiebreaker for those with similar records.