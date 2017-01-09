WWE Raw: Live Results, Reaction and Analysis for January 9

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of the January 9 episode of WWE Raw.

Two of the greatest WWE legends of all time will allegedly return to Raw this Monday when Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker make special appearances, according to WWE.com.

Also set for Monday's show is a handicap match for the United States Championship featuring Roman Reigns defending the title against Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. If either man can defeat Reigns, KO and Y2J will become co-champions.

With the 2017 Royal Rumble quickly approaching on January 29, we should start to see more Superstars declare their intentions to enter the Battle Royal to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 33.

Will The Undertaker set up his annual WrestleMania feud?

Why is Michaels returning to Raw in the first place?

Can Reigns overcome two men to retain the U.S. title?

How long can Cesaro and Sheamus get along as tag team champions?

And lastly, who else will enter the Royal Rumble match?

Raw at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.