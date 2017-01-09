Bellator's Scott Coker Invites Meryl Streep to Event After Golden Globes Speech

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Actress Meryl Streep took an apparent dig at mixed martial arts during a speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, so Bellator MMA President Scott Coker invited her to Bellator 170 on his Twitter page:

As a martial artist and an MMA promoter, here is my open letter and #Bellator170 invite to the very talented #MerylStreep #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zostN22RAK — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) January 9, 2017

According to MMA Fighting, Streep criticized President-elect Donald Trump for a variety of things and said: "So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. And if we kick them all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts."

The Golden Globe Awards shared Streep's speech:

At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Coker stressed that mixed martial arts includes men and women from around the world who work to hone their skills.

If she did take Coker up on his invitation, she would get the chance to see a showdown between Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen on Jan. 21 in Los Angeles.

Yahoo Sports said the fight "has a chance to become the most watched bout in Bellator history."

Ortiz is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and a UFC Hall of Famer. Sonnen was a marquee figure in UFC before he was suspended for two years in 2014 for performance-enhancing drugs.