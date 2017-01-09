Clemson vs. Alabama: Preview, Prediction for 2017 College Football Championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide return to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game with perfection in mind. The Clemson Tigers hit the big stage with the intent to accomplish two goals in one swipe—avenge last year’s single loss and win their second national title in school history.

The two programs will field a combined 16 players who received first- to fourth-round draft grades, per CBS Sports rankings. Safety Eddie Jackson received a mid-round rank, but he’ll sit out with a leg injury. Despite seeing some new faces for Round 2 between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers, both sides are still flushed with NFL-caliber talent.

This time around, via achievement, the Tigers will field the most decorated college player in the nation with Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Deshaun Watson taking one more swing at the national title before taking his talents to the pros. For Alabama, a handful of players could hear their names called before Watson as top-10 picks.

Alabama’s Unknown

Alabama head coach Nick Saban essentially made changes to his team’s game plan up until a week ago when he announced Steve Sarkisian would take over for Lane Kiffin as the offensive coordinator, per SEC Country reporter Marq Burnett.

What should we expect from Sarkisian?

Based on his tenure with Washington and Southern California, Saban’s new offensive guru will feed the three-headed monster in the backfield. Don’t dismiss Joshua Jacobs, who logged a 100-yard performance against Kentucky.

As a head coach, Sarkisian has featured dominant ball-carriers within the offense:

Lead Ball-Carriers Under Steve Sarkisian Year School Player Yards Touchdowns 2009 Washington Chris Polk 1,113 5 2010 Washington Chris Polk 1,415 9 2011 Washington Chris Polk 1,488 12 2012 Washington Bishop Sankey 1,439 16 2013 Washington Bishop Sankey 1,870 20 2014 USC Javorius Allen 1,489 11 Sports-Reference.com

Running back Damien Harris notched four 100-yard performances in the first eight weeks of the season, but Bo Scarbrough has emerged as the lead back over the past three games. He’s rushed for at least 90 yards in the last three contests and scored four touchdowns within the previous two.

Sarkisian will have a variety of choices to choose from when attacking Clemson’s run defense, which allowed 123.1 yards per game during the year.

Clemson’s Unknown

Saban can look back at last year’s championship game film to pinpoint exactly what went wrong and what worked against Clemson's offensive personnel. He'll need to study this year's game tape to get a feel for wide receiver Mike Williams, who missed the previous CFP National Championship with a neck injury.

Not only will Alabama attempt to stifle arguably the best quarterback in the nation, but in some NFL circles, the best wide receiver, according to NFL Draft Insider Jared Tokarz:

2017 NFL Draft WR rankings:

1) Mike Williams

2) Corey Davis

3) John Ross

4) JuJu Smith-Schuster

5) Courtland Sutton

6)Cooper Kupp — NFL Draft Insider (@NFLDraftInsider) January 4, 2017

The Watson-Williams tandem will certainly pose a new physical challenge for the Crimson Tide on the perimeter. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound playmaker uses physical strength to create separation, especially in the red zone.

Typically, Saban’s defense shows quickness and power to wear down opponents, but Williams will look to dish it out as a much as he takes in when battling for a jump ball downfield.

If Alabama rolls extra coverage over to Williams' side of the field, fellow wideouts Jordan Leggett and Deon Cain could catch a few deep passes over the top. Both receivers average more than 15 yards per catch.

Alabama’s Battle-Tested Defense vs. Deshaun Watson

Among the nine Alabama players projected to become early- to mid-round draft picks, six will line up on defense against Clemson. In the Peach Bowl, Alabama limited Washington’s No. 8 scoring offense to seven points.

Through the year, Alabama's vaunted defense allowed an average 62.4 rushing yards per game. The Tigers may have to find creative ways to squeeze production out of running back Wayne Gallman.

Fortunately for Clemson, Watson forces defenses to respect the ground attack with or without production from the backfield. He ran the ball 32 times for 142 yards and four touchdowns over the past two games.

When attacking through the air, Watson must avoid gift-wrapping more possessions for Alabama. Last year, he threw multiple interceptions in only three games. During the current season, he’s found himself in a shootout when throwing three interceptions—he lost one to Pittsburgh in November.

Head coach Dabo Swinney shouldn’t encourage his signal-caller to go conservative, but it’s important to take calculated risks. A short field could swing momentum, especially if Alabama capitalizes with points off turnovers.

Prediction

Don’t expect another high-scoring contest with 85 combined points scored. Alabama’s defense will put together a better performance. Quarterback Jalen Hurts can gash a defense with his legs, but he can’t go throw-for-throw with Watson. As the points accumulate, Clemson becomes the favorite in a pinball matchup.

Typically, the Crimson Tide’s defense has been able to hold opponents to abnormally low scoring figures and control the football with possession. If the game ends with both teams scoring fewer than 30 points, Alabama likely claims another national title.

With Sarkisian on the sideline, multiple ball-carriers and Clemson’s leaky run defense, Alabama has an opportunity to bully the Tigers up front. Coming off a 180-yard performance against Washington, Scarbrough could shine on Monday night with an encore. Between the running backs and Hurts, Clemson will struggle to stop the run.

Eventually, Watson will have to press to keep pace with a physical opponent moving the ball at will on the ground. The need to put up quick points will lead to a few turnovers and another crushing loss for the Tigers.

Alabama 30, Clemson 24

Stats provided by Sports-Reference.com/cfb/ unless otherwise noted.

