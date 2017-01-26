Jadeveon Clowney Injury: Updates on Texans Star's Recovery from Knee Surgery

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney recently had a surgical procedure done on his left knee.

Clowney Undergoes Knee Surgery

Thursday, Jan. 26

According to NFL Network's James Palmer, Clowney needed minor arthroscopic surgery and he's fine.

Injuries have been the biggest problem for Clowney in his career. The 23-year-old missed a couple of games this season due to wrist and elbow injuries after missing 15 games in his first two seasons because of various issues.

However, the 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick has been an impressive player when healthy.

Clowney finished this season with 52 tackles and six sacks, earning a Pro Bowl selection while being named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

His play helped the Texans end the year No. 1 in the league in yards allowed despite losing All-Pro J.J. Watt to a back injury.

The defensive star also made a big impact in his team's first playoff game, grabbing a key interception deep in opposing territory against the Oakland Raiders.

"One thing about JD is he goes to the ball," head coach Bill O'Brien said of the interception, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. "He makes plays on the football even when he's getting after the quarterback or tackling the running back. There's a chance that he could get the ball. He's got that knack, and that was a very nice play by him."

Clowney is a defensive playmaker who Houston will need at full strength in 2017 if it hopes to make another playoff run. His latest injury is worrisome given his history, but at least this sounds like it won't have a serious impact on his preparation for next season.