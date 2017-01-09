Chris Simms' Post-Wild-Card Playoff Power Rankings

What did we learn from the most lopsided NFL Wild Card Round since 1981?

The same lesson I learned growing up around my dad's Giants teams or playing alongside some all-time veterans—the Ronde Barbers, Mike Alstotts and Derrick Brookses of the league. And that is, there is simply no substitute for through-the-fire playoff experience.

Look at the first game of the weekend for any and all proof. The Raiders were the more talented team, even without Derek Carr and the Black Hole advantage. Pit them against a team making its fourth postseason appearance in six years and it's a different story, though. Especially when you consider the Raiders' last postseason run took place the same year the Texans were created (2002).

Same goes for the Steelers, Seahawks and Packers. Each roster boasted more players who knew what it takes to win this time of year. Their counterparts didn't and won't be featured in my next round of postseason power rankings because of it.