James Harden vs. Raptors: Stats, Highlights and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

James Harden continued his incredible season with another triple-double Sunday, leading the 30-9 Houston Rockets to a 129-122 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Although his 10 turnovers might make some headlines, the rest of the guard's numbers were eye-popping, via ESPN.com:

James Harden Stats vs. Raptors PTS AST REB STL BLK TO FG 3PT FT 40 11 10 2 2 10 13-26 4-9 10-10 ESPN.com

Here are some highlights of Harden's effort:

40 points

10 rebounds

11 assists

2 steals

2 blocks



Another night in the office for #TheBeard pic.twitter.com/mA8nMJNQyy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2017

Houston got off to a terrible start, trailing the Raptors by 10 points at the end of the first quarter. It was the bench, especially Eric Gordon, that helped the Rockets get back into the game, cutting the Toronto lead down to just 63-61 at halftime.

Harden had a big third quarter to keep Houston in the game, going into the fourth just short of a triple-double with 32 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

He also had this buzzer-beater to cut the Raptors' lead to four after three quarters, via NBA on ESPN:

The Beard beats the buzzer https://t.co/aK1mcxxGRN — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 9, 2017

Houston came alive from there, outscoring Toronto 34-23 in the final period to secure the seven-point win.

The Rockets' Twitter account celebrated the win and the strong effort from Harden:

This is the 10th triple-double of the season for the 27-year-old, second only to Russell Westbrook this season.

ESPN Stats & Info provided this impressive stat for Harden's year:

James Harden scoring or assisting on 57 points per game this season.



NBA record is 56.8 - Tiny Archibald, 1972-73 Kings — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 9, 2017

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle also noted the rarity of Sunday's performance:

The past three players with 40 pts, 10 rebounds, 10a, two steals, two blocked shots - Harden today, LeBron James (twice) Michael Jordan. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 9, 2017

Harden's line was unique when you factor in the turnovers:

James Harden: 1st with a 40-point triple-double with 10 or more turnovers since turnovers became official (1977-78) (via @EliasSports) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 9, 2017

Although Harden has earned a reputation of being a poor defender throughout his career, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey was quick to defend his star after the game:

I guarantee there won't be any viral videos of the charge @JHarden13 just took — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) January 9, 2017

NBA on ESPN showed one of Harden's strong defensive efforts, also including his 10th rebound:

This was James Harden's 10th rebound. Triple-Double = EARNED https://t.co/dn3OugILJ9 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 9, 2017

This showing helped the Rockets win their eighth game in a row to move to 30-9 on the season, including 19-2 since the start of December. Houston is hot on the heels of the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference.

The Rockets return home Tuesday for a game against the Charlotte Hornets. If Harden continues to play at his current level, it's tough to imagine the winning streak coming to an end.

Follow Rob Goldberg on Twitter.