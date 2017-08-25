Spencer Ware Ruled Out with Knee Injury in Preseason vs. Seahawks

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of the team's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.

Per Tim Booth of the Associated Press, Ware was taken off the field on a cart. Rotoworld's Evan Silva noted Ware was injured following a short reception and was holding his right knee "tightly."

The Chiefs officially ruled Ware out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Seahawks.

Ware was given the keys to Kansas City's starting running back job last season after Jamaal Charles continued to have knee problems stemming from his torn ACL in 2015. The 25-year-old responded by leading the Chiefs in rushing yards (921). He also rushed for three touchdowns.

The Chiefs do have quality depth at running back entering the 2017 season. Charcandrick West has started 11 games over the past two seasons and caught a career-high 28 passes in 2016. Rookie Kareem Hunt will also see extended playing time if West misses extended time.