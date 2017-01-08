Packers vs. Giants: Full Report Card Grades for Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers continued to run the table on Sunday, besting the New York Giants 38-13 at Lambeau Field.

Though they got off to a slow start, the Packers got rolling in the second quarter when Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on a 5-yard dart after scrambling for approximately eight seconds; he followed that up with a 42-yard Hail Mary to Randall Cobb as time expired in the first half.

Green Bay received the ball to start the second half and kept its foot on the gas, with Cobb finding the end zone twice more and fullback Aaron Ripkowski punching it in from the 1-yard line for good measure.

The defense allowed the Giants to score a 41-yard Tavarres King touchdown early in the third quarter but did not give up any more points through the rest of the game.

The Giants had not allowed any opponent to score more than 30 points in the 2016 regular season.

Though the game ended on a high note, the Packers may have to navigate the divisional round without top wideout Jordy Nelson, who suffered a rib injury. Per the team's Twitter account, there was no update on his status as of Sunday night.

The Packers will now take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday for the chance to advance to the NFC Championship Game.