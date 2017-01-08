New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers: Full Report Card Grades for New York

For the New York Giants, the 2016 season was a lot better than many expected.

Did the offense take a step back? Yes. Did the team go through stretches where it looked like it'd be holding a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft? Sure. Did the failure to upgrade the offensive line come back to haunt it? Absolutely.

But at the same time, Big Blue went from having one of the worst defenses in NFL history to arguably the best group in the league. General manager Jerry Reese's high monetary risks paid off and a number of his draft selections became constant contributors. Landon Collins grew from afterthought to star, while Odell Beckham Jr. shined as bright as ever.

The theme of the season was "Defense wins championships." And although that side of the game got the Giants into the playoffs, it was the offensive woes that ultimately held them back.

Despite traveling to Green Bay with some momentum, they ran into potential NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who led the Packers to a 38-13 Wild Card Weekend victory.

Many expected the Giants offense to turn the corner when the postseason began. Unfortunately, it was more of the same.

The Eli Manning-led attack didn't have much of a problem moving the ball in the first half, but numerous drops and struggles to find the end zone plagued their efforts. Once the team came out of the locker room after halftime, it failed to do much of anything.

The defense, meanwhile, lived up to the hype in the first two quarters. Constantly getting in the face of Rodgers, the Giants had no problem shutting out the high-powered attack of the Packers. But once Green Bay's aerial assault was able to secure two touchdowns before the half could end (including a Hail Mary as time expired), the momentum shifted in the opposite direction.

When the third quarter came around, the defense was clearly gassed. That was reflected on the scoreboard as the Giants allowed more than 30 points for the only time this season.

Despite an 11-5 record, many fans will remember this loss as one of the most disappointing in recent memory. As the offseason looms, let's grade each position one last time.