The Hottest and Coldest NHL Teams Right Now

In the National Hockey League this season, streaks have made some of the biggest headlines.

The Columbus Blue Jackets flirted with history when they won 16 straight games, but since the Washington Capitals broke the spell January 5, John Tortorella's team has been a rather pedestrian 2-3-0.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Vancouver Canucks racked up nine straight losses earlier this season, but a six-game post-Christmas winning streak has pulled them back into the thick of the playoff race.

Columbus and Vancouver have both trended strongly this season, but right now neither team is among the hottest or the coldest in the league.

Most teams have put together at least some solid stretches of play this year, which has led to a logjam around the playoff cut lines. Not many teams have been ice cold for sustained periods of time.

With two weeks to go before the All-Star break, here's a look at which teams have been making the biggest moves up and down the standings over their past 10 games.