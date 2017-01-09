6 Ways WWE Raw Must Improve to Compete with Thriving SmackDown Brand

The first week of 2017 provided WWE with the ultimate opportunity to start with a fresh slate, and now that we are over seven days into the new year, it's safe to say that next to nothing has changed about the product from late 2016. Just because the calendar year has changed doesn't mean WWE's programming problems have suddenly gone away.

Essentially, everything is the same as it was two weeks ago, including the fact that SmackDown is clearly superior to Raw.

That much has been evident since the dawn of the brand split, with SmackDown consistently outperforming Raw on a weekly basis. Although the ratings, per Wrestle Zone, may not reflect that at the moment, due to Raw being the company's flagship show for two-and-a-half decades, the blue brand has slowly built momentum by delivering stellar storylines and remarkable matches and creating new stars.

Truth be told, WWE's biggest competition at the moment is itself, and for years, the main roster was constantly up against NXT. Now, SmackDown has stolen Raw's thunder and is firing on all cylinders while Raw continues to flounder.

The new year calls for people to set resolutions for themselves and goals they wish to achieve. With WWE being no different, we will look at six ways Raw can compete with the thriving SmackDown brand.