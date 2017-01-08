Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 8

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Jerry Sandusky Scandal Has Cost Penn State at Least $237 Million

ESPN.com shared the following from the Associated Press: "Penn State's costs related to the Jerry Sandusky scandal are approaching a quarter-billion dollars and growing, five years after the former assistant football coach's arrest on child molestation charges."

scandal are approaching a quarter-billion dollars and growing, five years after the former assistant football coach's arrest on child molestation charges." Click here for more.

Lions vs. Seahawks: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2017 NFL Playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks cruised past the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2017 NFL playoffs on Saturday, winning 26-6 at CenturyLink Field.

Field. Click here for more.

FCS Championship 2017: Score, Reaction for James Madison vs. Youngstown State

James Madison topped Youngstown State, 28-14, in the 2017 FCS Championship game on Saturday. James Madison running back Khalid Abdullah had 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Championship game on Saturday. James Madison running back Click here for more.

Raiders vs. Texans: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2017 NFL Playoffs

The Houston Texans beat the Oakland Raiders, 27-14, in their first-round clash in the 2017 NFL playoffs on Saturday. Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler went 14-of-25 for 168 yards and two touchdowns (one rushing).

Click here for more.

Army All-American Bowl 2017: Score, Recruit Commitments and Twitter Reaction

East topped West, 27-17, in the 2017 Army All-American Bowlon Saturday. East quarterback and Clemson commit Hunter Johnson won the game's MVP and threw a 61-yard touchdown pass.

Saturday. East quarterback and Clemson commit Hunter Johnson won the game's MVP and threw a 61-yard touchdown pass. Click here for more.

Continue to visit Bleacher Report and the Team Stream app throughout the day for more NFL and NCAA football news and reactions.