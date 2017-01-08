Dallas Stars' Team Plane Had to Make Emergency Landing Due to Electrical Issue

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Dallas Stars announced Sunday they had to make an emergency landing on their flight to Los Angeles as a result of an electrical issue.

After making a safe landing, the team boarded a new plane ahead of Monday's game against the Los Angeles Kings.

According to Kelsey Landis of the Star-Telegram, smoke entered the cockpit shortly after the plane departed St. Louis. St. Louis Downtown Airport Fire Department Chief Mike Mavrogeorge said an electrical issue was likely the cause of the smoke since no fire had been reported.

Brittany Ludwig of KSDK NewsChannel 5 shared a photo of the plane on the tarmac:

Smoke in the cockpit forces @DallasStars plane to make an emergency landing just before noon. No injuries reported. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/oZbOl9KMkU — Brittany Ludwig (@brittlludwig) January 8, 2017

The plane was carrying 50 members of the Stars organization, per Landis. Team spokesman Ben Fromstein confirmed no injuries had been reported.