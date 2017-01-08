Dallas Stars' Team Plane Had to Make Emergency Landing Due to Electrical Issue

Next ARTICLE »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories
Dallas Stars' Team Plane Had to Make Emergency Landing Due to Electrical Issue
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
998
Reads
0
Comments

The Dallas Stars announced Sunday they had to make an emergency landing on their flight to Los Angeles as a result of an electrical issue.

After making a safe landing, the team boarded a new plane ahead of Monday's game against the Los Angeles Kings.

According to Kelsey Landis of the Star-Telegram, smoke entered the cockpit shortly after the plane departed St. Louis. St. Louis Downtown Airport Fire Department Chief Mike Mavrogeorge said an electrical issue was likely the cause of the smoke since no fire had been reported.

Brittany Ludwig of KSDK NewsChannel 5 shared a photo of the plane on the tarmac:

The plane was carrying 50 members of the Stars organization, per Landis. Team spokesman Ben Fromstein confirmed no injuries had been reported.

Follow Dallas Stars from B/R on Facebook

Follow Dallas Stars from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

Stars Newsletter

Dallas Stars

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.