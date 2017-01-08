La Liga Table 2017: Sunday's Week 17 Results and Updated Standings

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Lionel Messi scored late to save Barcelona a point against Villarreal on Sunday at the Madrigal, but the Blaugrana's La Liga title hopes for 2016-17 still took a blow after a 1-1 draw.

The hosts were ahead through Nicola Sansone's goal until the final minute of normal time when Messi curled a free-kick into the top corner.

With Week 17's Sunday action done and dusted, Barca now lie in third place, five points behind league leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Elsewhere, Celta Vigo registered a convincing 3-1 win over Malaga at home, and Real Betis beat struggling Leganes 2-0.

Read on for the full results, updated standings and a recap of the day's play.

Sunday Results Home Result Away Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Alaves Real Betis 2-0 Leganes Celta Vigo 3-1 Malaga Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona BBC Sport

La Liga Table # Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 16 12 4 0 45 14 31 40 2 Sevilla 17 11 3 3 36 21 15 36 3 Barcelona 17 10 5 2 42 17 25 35 4 Atletico Madrid 17 9 4 4 31 14 17 31 5 Villarreal 17 8 6 3 26 12 14 30 6 Real Sociedad 17 9 2 6 28 25 3 29 7 Athletic Bilbao 17 8 3 6 22 19 3 27 8 Las Palmas 17 6 6 5 27 24 3 24 9 Celta Vigo 17 7 3 7 28 32 -4 24 10 Eibar 17 6 5 6 22 22 0 23 11 Espanyol 17 5 8 4 21 23 -2 23 12 Alaves 17 5 7 5 15 17 -2 22 13 Malaga 17 5 6 6 26 29 -3 21 14 Real Betis 17 6 3 8 20 29 -9 21 15 Deportivo La Coruna 17 4 5 8 23 28 -5 17 16 Leganes 17 4 4 9 13 29 -16 16 17 Valencia 15 3 3 9 21 29 -8 12 18 Sporting Gijon 17 3 3 11 17 34 -17 12 19 Granada 17 1 6 10 14 38 -24 9 20 Osasuna 16 1 4 11 13 34 -21 7 Sky Sports

Sunday Recap

An entertaining first half saw chances for both Villarreal and Barcelona in Sunday's final game, but there was no opener in the first 45 minutes.

Sansone broke the deadlock, though, just four minutes after the break as he finished tidily having collected Alexandre Pato's inch-perfect pass.

Lucas Digne conceded possession to gift Villarreal the opportunity to counter-attack, but there was still plenty for Pato and Sansone to do in order to give the Yellow Submarine the lead.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona continued to press and dominate possession but looked vulnerable to the break.

Controversy reigned late in the second half, as Bruno and Javier Mascherano both appeared to handle in the penalty area.

Barca looked to be heading for a second defeat of 2017 before they were awarded a free-kick in the final minute of normal time.

Messi stood over the centrally placed ball and whipped a superb strike into the top corner, via Sky Sports La Liga:

WATCH: Messi saves the day for Barcelona with a wonderful left-footed effort. 1-1 at FT: https://t.co/Bj4yP3AFGV https://t.co/nj1pMAcJbB — Sky Sports La Liga (@revistadelaliga) January 8, 2017

While not the result Barca manager Luis Enrique would have wanted before the match, the late equaliser could prove valuable later in the season.

Celta's victory was gladly received, as they had not won in the league since November.

Daniel Wass scored at either end, though the own goal came in the 86th minute when Celta were out of sight, with Andreu Fontas and Iago Aspas also netting for the hosts.

Aspas opened the scoring after just seven minutes to continue his brilliant spell of form, per Squawka:

Iago Aspas has now scored 14 goals in his last 16 games for Celta Vigo across all competitions. Top form. pic.twitter.com/8x6aIylRph — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 8, 2017

Meanwhile, second-half goals from Betis duo Ruben Castro and Cristiano Piccini condemned Leganes to a seventh game on the bounce without a win.