Premier League Week 21 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Manchester United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford in Week 21 in one of the 2016-17 Premier League season's most anticipated clashes.

The Red Devils could move just two points behind Jurgen Klopp's second-placed Reds with a win, but a defeat for Jose Mourinho's side would be a big blow to their top-four prospects.

Elsewhere, table-topping Chelsea travel to champions Leicester City on Saturday, as they attempt to return to winning ways following their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last time out in the league.

Here's a look at the schedule for Week 21, complete with predictions:

Given the historic rivalry between the two clubs and the fact they are both in fine form competing near the top of the table, Sunday's clash between United and Liverpool will rightly be hotly anticipated by many.

However, the hope will be that the contest is a vast improvement on the reverse fixture back in October.

When the two sides met at Anfield earlier this season, a drab 0-0 draw ensued, with Mourinho setting his side up defensively and effectively neutering Liverpool's attacking talents.

Given they are playing at home, United will have to be more expansive on Sunday. They have won eight games in a row in all competitions and will be confident of picking up a win.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been irresistible of late and will relish the opportunity to take on Liverpool's inconsistent defence. Opta detailed the Swede's recent impact:

Premier League Schedule: Week 21 Date Time (GMT/ET) Fixture Prediction Jan. 14 12:30 p.m./7:30 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Jan. 14 3 p.m./10 a.m. Burnley vs. Southampton 1-1 Jan. 14 3 p.m./10 a.m. Hull City vs. Bournemouth 1-2 Jan. 14 3 p.m./10 a.m. Sunderland vs. Stoke City 2-3 Jan. 14 3 p.m./10 a.m. Swansea City vs. Arsenal 0-2 Jan. 14 3 p.m./10 a.m. Watford vs. Middlesbrough 1-1 Jan. 14 3 p.m./10 a.m. West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace 2-1 Jan. 14 5:30 p.m./12:30 p.m. Leicester City vs. Chelsea 1-3 Jan. 15 1:30 p.m./8:30 a.m. Everton vs. Manchester City 2-2 Jan. 15 4 p.m./11 a.m. Manchester United vs. Liverpool 2-1 BBC Sport

Liverpool suffered a setback last time out in the Premier League, as they surrendered a lead on two occasions to draw 2-2 with Sunderland and drop their first points in five matches.

If they are to keep the pressure on Chelsea at the top of the table the Reds to win at Old Trafford, but they will have to do it without Sadio Mane, whose absence because of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations could hurt:

8 - No @premierleague player was involved in more goals throughout December than Zlatan Ibrahimovic (five goals, three assists). Awarded. pic.twitter.com/OqMrkEcl1K — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 4, 2017

However, Klopp's men have scored more goals than any other team in the league so far this season (48) and will undoubtedly carve out chances to claim three points in front of a hostile Old Trafford crowd.

Chelsea's defeat to Spurs brought to an end a 13-game winning run in the league, but they will be confident of getting back on track against Leicester.

The Foxes' title defence is not going well and they lie in 15th place, having won just five of their first 20 matches this season.

All of their victories have come at the King Power Stadium, though, so Antonio Conte's side cannot afford to be complacent, especially as Leicester beat Manchester City 4-2 at home on December 10.

But the Blues attack is so potent and their defence so staunch that the likelihood of them dropping points against the Foxes is minimal.