Villarreal vs. Barcelona: Score and Reaction from 2017 La Liga Match

Barcelona needed a sublime 90th-minute free-kick from Lionel Messi to salvage a 1-1 draw with Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica in La Liga on Sunday.

Nicola Sansone gave the hosts the lead early in the second half on a difficult evening for the wasteful Barca before Messi came to the rescue. Jaume Costa was sent off in injury time for a second bookable offence.

The visitors opened the game with some typically crisp passing moves, but Villarreal provided the biggest threat early on as Alexandre Pato twice found Jonathan dos Santos in dangerous positions.

On the first occasion, the midfielder volleyed his effort over the bar; on the second, a vital block from Lucas Digne denied the Mexico international.

At the other end, Neymar came closest for Barca as he raced onto Luis Suarez's lofted pass, only to be denied by the onrushing Sergio Asenjo, and the Brazilian also flashed a vicious effort narrowly wide from the edge of the area.

Spanish football expert Sergi Dominguez reflected on the Blaugrana's start to the game:

Summary of the first 30 minutes:

Barça with nice passage of/associative plays but missing final pass.

Team's defence is shambles. — Sergi Domínguez (@FutbolSergi) January 8, 2017

Barca continued to come close for the remainder of the half without making the breakthrough—Bruno made a crucial interception to prevent Neymar from tapping in from six yards out, while Suarez shot straight at Asenjo, who also tipped a Messi header over the bar.

Villarreal punished their opponents' profligacy five minutes after the break with a clinical counter-attack as Pato picked out Sansone, and the Italian found the bottom corner with aplomb.

As Sky Sports Statto revealed, El Submarino Amarillo are formidable when scoring the first goal:

Nicola Sansone is Villarreal's top scorer this season (8) - club have lost 1 of 10 league games this season when scoring 1st (W7 D2) pic.twitter.com/hWrvWHUw2m — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 8, 2017

The visitors should have equalised immediately when Neymar received the ball on the left, but he could only fire a tame effort straight at Asenjo.

Messi led Barca's drive for an equaliser and was unfortunate to see his shot from the edge of the area come back off the post with Asenjo beaten, while both sides should have had a penalty within minutes of each other for handballs, but neither was given.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan reflected on Bruno's fortune to avoid being penalised for blocking Messi's goal-bound effort, while Yahoo Sport UK's Andrew Gaffney was unsurprised by the decisions:

Bruno slips but still manages to block Messi shot inside the area... Barca sure it was a handball... and it was ... penalty for sure... — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 8, 2017

I don't think it's a coincidence after referees have been dragged through the mud this week some are reluctant to make the big calls. — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) January 8, 2017

The Argentinian came to his side's rescue in the 90th minute, when he won a free-kick from 25 yards out and sweetly dispatched it into the top corner, as Sky Sports La Liga showed:

WATCH: Messi saves the day for Barcelona with a wonderful left-footed effort. 1-1 at FT: https://t.co/Bj4yP3AFGV https://t.co/nj1pMAcJbB — Sky Sports La Liga (@revistadelaliga) January 8, 2017

In the dying seconds, Costa—who was earlier booked for pulling Suarez's shirt—hauled down Messi in frustration and earned his marching orders.

The draw leaves Barcelona five points behind league leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand, and marks a poor start for manager Luis Enrique's side in 2017 after their Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

They'll need to get back to winning ways against Las Palmas, Eibar and Real Betis in the coming weeks.

As for Villarreal, they missed the chance to move up to fourth, but with the struggling Deportivo, Valencia and Granada coming up, they may move into the UEFA Champions League places.

Post-Match Reaction

Per Corrigan, Enrique refused to blame refereeing decisions for the result:

Luis Enrique on referee errors on TV "We must be much better than the opponent, so that these incidents do not decide the games" — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 8, 2017

According to Barcelona's official Twitter feed, he added:

🔊 Luis Enrique: "It's obvious that we are not on a good run but I can't criticise the players. We deserved three points" #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/uvEc2tpooU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 8, 2017

According to Villarreal's Twitter feed, manager Fran Escriba expressed his frustration at the result: "I'm happy with the effort and not so much with the result. It's frustrating to come so close. We have to value this point. Sometimes we're not conscious of the level of our opponents. The fact that Barcelona played well adds even more merit to our performance and the draw."