Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Mesut Ozil, Jon Toral Nears Loan Exit

Mesut Ozil has revealed that he is eager to sign a new contract at Arsenal but wants a guarantee that manager Arsene Wenger will remain in charge beyond the end of the 2016-17 season.

Along with the Alexis Sanchez, the Germany international has been reportedly locked in negotiations over signing a new deal for some time—his current deal expires in 2018—and there have been suggestions he may depart the club, per the Sun's Alex Terrell.

He has now insisted he is happy at the club but his future depends on Wenger remaining in charge, per German outlet Kicker (h/t the Guardian's Marcus Christenson):

I am very, very happy at Arsenal and have let the club know that I would be ready to sign a new contract. The fans want that I stay and now it is just down to the club. The club knows that I am here most of all because of [Wenger]. He is the one who signed me and he is the one whose trust I have. The club also knows that I want to be clear what the manager is going to [in the future]."

Ozil's claim that he is ready to sign a new contract will come as a huge boost to Arsenal as the 28-year-old is one of the club's most important players.

However, there will be concerns about his caveat that Wenger must remain.

The French manager's current contract expires at the end of the season and there is a growing sense that he may well finally leave the club when the current campaign finishes, per Sky Sports (h/t the Sun's Andrew Richardson)



Now 67, Wenger has been in charge at Arsenal since 1996 but has not won a Premier League title since 2004, and replacements have reportedly been contacted over filling his shoes, per the Sun's Phil Cadden.

Given Ozil's comments, it seems highly likely he would look to move if Wenger is no longer at the club, a situation that would be difficult for Arsenal given his importance to the side.

The lack of a new contract for Ozil has been dogging Arsenal for some time now, but it looks as though his future at the club will remain uncertain until Wenger commits further.

Meanwhile, the Gunners manager has confirmed a loan deal for attacking midfielder Jon Toral to move to Rangers is close.

Currently on loan at Granada, Spaniard Toral has struggled for minutes in La Liga this season—starting only four games—and Wenger believes he could benefit from a move to Ibrox, per Alan Clark of the Daily Record: "We work on it [a move to Rangers] to see if it is possible, yes. Yes, because he has played games there [at Granada] but at the moment he doesn't play and personally I think it would be a good transition for him."

A graduate of both Arsenal and Barcelona's academy, Toral is an exciting prospect and could be regular for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

He needs experience if he is to advance and make good on his impressive skill-set and Rangers could be a good place for him to flourish ahead of a return to the Emirates Stadium.