Report Card Grades for Every NBA Team Entering 2016-17 Season's Midway Point

Report Card Grades for Every NBA Team Entering 2016-17 Season's Midway Point
Sometimes, it's hard to believe the 2016-17 NBA season is roughly halfway gone. But then you realize how many hot takes we've all developed since opening night, at which point it becomes totally believable.

This revelation is followed by the sudden, irrepressible urge to pass judgment on everything we've seen. And there's no reason to fight it; we have plenty of red pens.

Midseason report cards will take the entire year so far into account. Teams will not be brutally punished for hitting a recent rough patch. On the flip side, immediacy matters a lot: Squads that have reinvented themselves of late will get better-than-expected grades if the turnaround is deemed sustainable.

Like last time, all marks will be doled out relative to each individual case; Better teams are held to higher standards, so a curve must be implemented. It's possible for a contender to receive the same grade as a bottom-feeder without implying that the two are equals.

