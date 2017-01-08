Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Andrea Belotti and Andre Silva

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has revealed the Serie A outfit have rejected a bid from Arsenal for Andrea Belotti, though the Gunners are reportedly denying an offer was made.

The news came from Sky Sports' Guglielmo Cannavale:

Torino sport director Petrachi to Sky Italy: "We received and refused a €65M offer from #Arsenal for Andrea Belotti" #afc — Guglielmo Cannavale (@GugliCannavale) January 8, 2017

According to Goal, Petrachi was asked about interest from the Gunners. Speaking to Sky Italia, he added:

Yes, we received the offer, but it does not reflect the value of the player. Anyway, he is going nowhere for now. We want to enjoy him, then we'll see what happens. We intend to keep Belotti and president Urbano Cairo signed this important buy-out clause. I think he's worth more than they have offered.

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol relayed an update from unnamed sources at the north London outfit:

Sources at Arsenal say no bid has been made for Torino striker Andrea Belotti — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 8, 2017

Belotti said to be best young Italian striker in Serie A. 14 goals in 18 games this season. His Torino contract has €100m buyout clause — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 8, 2017

Belotti has indeed been in exceptional form of late and finished last season strongly as well with 11 goals in the latter half of the campaign.

Arsenal haven't struggled for goals this season with Alexis Sanchez shining in a centre-forward role, while Olivier Giroud and Lucas Perez have provided outstanding support thus far, but the 23-year-old looks to have an especially bright future ahead of him.

Here's a look at what he can do:

Torino are evidently reluctant to part with their star forward, so landing him will be especially tricky, particularly in January. It's unlikely he'll be on the move at all until at least the summer.

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Star's Harry Pratt, Arsenal might also face stiff competition in their pursuit of Porto forward Andre Silva in the form of Real Madrid, who are expected to enter the race to sign him in the summer when their transfer ban is at an end.

Pratt added Porto may be open to selling him due to a difficult financial situation but not until the end of the season, and they could seek up to £50 million for the 21-year-old.

The youngster has enjoyed a sensational campaign of his own, bagging 15 goals and four assists in all competitions.

His exploits have earned the praise of former Porto front man Radamel Falcao, per Jan Hagen of Sport Witness:

Ex-Porto super striker Falcao on a future one: "André Silva is having a great season, scoring many goals. He's a very complete player." pic.twitter.com/nzfE9w8ILx — Jan Hagen (@PortuBall) January 6, 2017

Silva also looks to have tremendous potential, and his form will also ensure plenty of teams take notice ahead of the summer window if they haven't already.

Real's interest in him in particular will complicate matters for Arsenal, who may have to be prepared to cast off their frugal reputation if they're to beat Los Blancos to his capture.