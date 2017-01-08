"People are looking for him," Giants quarterback Eli Manning said. "He's got to play smart, and he can't afford to do anything there. They're going to call him. He's brought that on himself, and he's got to realize that."

When Beckham is focused, there are few better weapons in football. He caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2016 for his third straight season with at least 90 receptions, 1,300 yards and 10 scores.

Beckham has also become known for his acrobatic catches and incredible explosiveness. There is an argument to be made he is the best wide receiver in football, though Antonio Brown, Julio Jones and A.J. Green might have a few things to say about that.

But the LSU product can be derailed by his antics, a fact that won't be lost on Green Bay's secondary. The Packers will surely try to get into Beckham's head, much as Norman did. If they succeed, the Giants may have a short postseason.

             