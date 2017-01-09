Under-the-Radar Boxers to Watch in 2017

Despite such important bouts as Sergey Kovalev vs. Andre Ward, Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter and Terence Crawford vs. Viktor Postol, the most talked-about matchup in the mainstream sports media this past year was a potential fight between the retired Floyd Mayweather and MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

Based upon that, it's tempting to say that nearly every boxer is more under-the-radar than he deserves to be.

On the other hand, true boxing fans keep a long list of potential stars to follow. The fighters on this list are either on the verge of title fights or have recently won belts, but they have not yet garnered the kind of recognition that bigger, well-established champions receive.