College Football Championship 2017: Clemson vs. Alabama Twitter Hype and Pick

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney pretty much summed up the College Football Playoff National Championship game in one quote.

"I don't think another team has a chance of beating Alabama, and we have a chance," he said in the lead-up to the game, per Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

That's the general feeling of this game, isn't it? Alabama is the Goliath of college football, but if there is a David, it would probably be a Clemson team with a veteran quarterback in Deshaun Watson, an excellent front seven on defense and the experience of playing and losing a close game to Alabama last season.

David at least has a chance, however slim. That's what we all believe, right?

Except Alabama's players, somehow, have managed to glean some level of disrespect from that storyline, as illustrated by outside linebacker Tim Williams' comments about the game this week, per Chris Low of ESPN.com:

[The media] is selling us as possible underdogs, possible upset. We know what we have to come out there and do at the end of the day—put the cleats on. When you have No. 1 next to your name as much as us at Alabama, a lot of people are going to take shots, and a lot of people are going to say a lot of things. But we have a standard that we always play to, and we never worry about the end result. If we put everything we have on the field, then we can deal with everything else after.

Is Goliath trying to convince itself that it is David?

Well, maybe not. Maybe David has just started garnering some buzz after Goliath parted ways with Lane Kiffin, as Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports wrote:

Unstable as Kiffin can be, he was a productive and successful offensive coordinator for three seasons at Alabama. Handed a first-year starting quarterback all three years, the Crimson Tide still managed to go 40-3 in that time, win three Southeastern Conference championships with productive offenses and reach the College Football Playoff each time. Ripping him out of the team fabric at this juncture and abruptly stitching in Steve Sarkisian (himself not the most stable of fellows at times in his coaching career) is a massive, albeit calculated, risk. Sarkisian thinks similarly to Kiffin from a strategic standpoint and has been with the team all year, so the transition shouldn’t be too jarring—but he hasn’t called a game since early 2015 and has never called a game with true freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts. A lot could go wrong.

Or maybe nothing goes wrong. This is Alabama, after all. This is a team that scored 15 non-offensive touchdowns, while Clemson has registered 24 turnovers in total and Watson has thrown 17 interceptions. ESPN's Mike Greenberg put Alabama's proficiency of scoring on defense and special teams into perspective:

Stat of the year: If #Alabama had not scored a point on offense all year, they'd currently be 6-8. #CFPNationalChampionship — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 6, 2017

That's absurd.

"If they don’t score on defense or special teams, we’ve got a really good chance," Swinney told Bonnell. "When they can do that, it’s a very difficult animal to deal with."

It's easier said than done, of course.

And it's hardly the only key for Clemson. For one, it might want to slow down tight end O.J. Howard this time around, as Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press noted:

Think every Clemson defensive meeting this week started with a picture of OJ Howard and Venables saying, 'This guy gets covered EVERY play!? — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 4, 2017

OJ Howard had 208 yards receiving against Clemson.

His next best game in his career is 81 yards. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 4, 2017

And the Tigers also can't give Jalen Hurts easy throws, as Kevin Weidl of ESPN.com noted:

1 of the bigger challenges for Clemson's D will be limiting the layup throws for Hurts off of PA. Coverage breakdowns have been an issue. — Kevin Weidl (@KwEspn) January 3, 2017

They have to slow down Alabama's bruising run game. And they have to establish one of their own. And they have to solve one of the most dominating defenses perhaps in college football history, as Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com conveyed in a few tweets:

Alabama has held 11 of 14 opponents at least 19.2 pts below their season-ending scoring average. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) January 8, 2017

8 of Alabama’s opponents have been held to at least 228 yards less than their season-ending total offense average. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) January 8, 2017

And on and on it goes.

When you add it all up, well, the following stat from Bonnell isn't all that hard to believe anymore:

Skimming Alabama game notes in Tampa. This one jumped off page: The Crimson Tide has won its last 16 games against ranked opponents. — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) January 6, 2017

Come at Goliath and you best not miss.

David, as the biblical story goes, didn't miss. And Clemson, to its credit, won't be intimidated. In this case, Clemson needs to aim its sling at just one man, at least on defense: Alabama's freshman quarterback, Hurts.

"Although he is a freshman, he doesn’t play like a freshman at all," Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware said of Hurts, per Bonnell. "I don’t know if he’ll take a hit as well as [Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett], who is about 230. [Hurts is 6'2" and 209 pounds.] We want to get some pressure on him, get some hits on him, because he’s not near as big as Barrett."

That will be important. The disparity in experience between Watson and Hurts could be the biggest factor in this game.

It's also important to remember that while Alabama has cultivated a culture of winning, Clemson has done so as well. And part of that culture has been inspired, in part, by an unlikely source: Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports shared Swinney's story on the time he met Maddon and the team:

The Cubs, of course, won the World Series. They had won the most games in baseball before doing so, however. They were baseball's Goliath. Can a David in one sport learn from a Goliath in another?

Or maybe the David in this game convinced themselves that they're the Goliath. And in the process, Goliath is playing with a chip on its shoulder normally reserved for the Davids of the world, and...

Ugh, you know what? Enough of this metaphor. Let's just play the damn game already.

Prediction: Alabama wins in another instant classic.

You can follow Timothy Rapp on Twitter.