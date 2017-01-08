College Basketball Rankings 2016-17: Bleacher Report's Week 10 Top 25

If you polled most college basketball writers and fans, the ACC would probably get the nod for best league in America.

But the advanced numbers at KenPom.com say the Big 12 is college basketball's best league for the fourth straight season, and this week for the first time all year, the top two teams in our poll come from the Big 12.

The ACC does have the most teams in this week’s poll (six) and is a victim of eating its own. Usual powerhouses Louisville and Virginia already have two league losses, and both UNC and Duke have already dropped a game.

Only two teams in the country are still undefeated (Baylor and Gonzaga), and only 11 teams in the six major conferences are undefeated in league play. That number drops to seven if you eliminate the watered-down SEC, which has only two teams in this week’s poll.

There’s a lot of movement since our last poll, and that’s because we took a break over the holidays. Funny thing, Top 25 teams start losing once conference play starts, and they’re forced to go on the road. Eleven of the 25 have lost since Christmas.

B/R's Week 10 Top 25 Poll Team Record Last poll 1. Kansas 14-1 3 2. Baylor 15-0 6 3. UCLA 16-1 2 3. Villanova 15-1 1 5. Gonzaga 15-0 7 6. Kentucky 13-2 3 7. Oregon 15-2 17 8. Duke 14-2 5 9. Creighton 15-1 12 10. Florida State 15-1 23 11. West Virginia 13-2 10 12. Butler 14-2 11 13. Notre Dame 14-2 18 14. Wisconsin 13-3 16 15. Arizona 15-2 21 15. North Carolina 14-3 9 17. Purdue 14-3 15 18. Xavier 13-2 19 19. Louisville 13-3 8 20. Virginia 12-3 13 21. Saint Mary's 14-1 23 22. Cincinnati 13-2 NR 23. Florida 12-3 NR 24. USC 15-2 22 25. SMU 14-3 NR B/R

Moving Up: Oregon and Florida State

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

The soundtrack of Oregon’s season should be "Forgot About Dre." Early losses at Baylor (turns out not so bad) and Georgetown had the Ducks free-falling in the polls and out of the national radar.

Now that Dillon Brooks is back and balling again, the Ducks have reestablished themselves as one of the teams that belongs in the national-title conversation. Let’s remember this was a team that made the Elite Eight and was a No. 1 seed a season ago.

The "oh yeah those dudes are pretty good win" came right before the new year against UCLA.

Oregon’s offense looks to be even more potent than last season. That’s not reflected in its season-long numbers—a reminder Brooks missed three games and took some time to get humming—but in Pac-12 play, the Ducks are scoring a league-best 122.4 points per 100 possessions. To be at the top of the Pac-12 in any offensive statistic is impressive considering the machine Lonzo Ball is orchestrating down in Westwood.

Florida State got its statement win on New Year’s Eve at Virginia. FSU coach Leonard Hamilton has one of America's most talented rosters—headlined by potential future first-rounders Dwayne Bacon and Jonathan Isaac—and he’s convinced this group to start playing the kind of defense we used to see out of Hamilton’s teams.

The Seminoles have a shot to really legitimize their ranking this week with Duke coming to town on Tuesday.

Moving Down: Louisville and Virginia

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It’s the year of offense in college hoops, and defensive-minded Louisville and Virginia just aren’t getting enough buckets to keep up early on in ACC play.

Louisville has been one of the league’s best defensive teams in league play but is scoring at a blah rate of 97.3 points per 100 possessions.

Virginia’s pack-line defense was dominant in nonconference play, but league teams are scoring 103.8 points per 100 possessions.

Virginia has not allowed more than 100 points per 100 possessions in league play since 2011, and that year Tony Bennett’s club dropped nine ACC games.

Worth Noting: Who is the real North Carolina?

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

It’s difficult to figure out what to do with the Tar Heels. Last weekend, they lost at Georgia Tech, which is clearly one of the ACC's worst two teams. The Heels then just barely skated by Clemson in overtime. (That’s not such a bad look. Clemson is a borderline Top 25 team.)

Early on Sunday, our poll had the Heels at 18, but they jumped up three spots by clobbering NC State 107-56.

It wasn’t that long ago you had national television analysts—namely Jay Bilas—tabbing the Heels as college basketball's best team. A few more games of playing like they did on Sunday and it might be time to put them back in the elite tier.

On the Radar: Kansas State

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Wildcats were 26th in our poll this week, and it’s probably safe to say they would have made the top 25 had a certain travel been called and they had found a way to win in overtime at Allen Fieldhouse.

K-State opened a lot of eyes by simply playing Kansas that close in Lawrence. The Wildcats will definitely make next week’s poll if they win their two games this week. They travel to Texas Tech on Tuesday and then get Baylor at home on Saturday.

What to Watch for This Week

Baylor at West Virginia (Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Xavier at Villanova (Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1)

Duke at Florida State (Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN3)

Butler at Creighton (Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1)

Duke at Louisville (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Xavier at Butler (Saturday 2 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1)

Baylor at Kansas State (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Unlike the Associated Press and Coaches polls, which will likely have Baylor at the top this week, we have Kansas. The argument could certainly be made that the Bears have the better resume, and if they remain undefeated after this week, then they’ll get my vote. A split going to West Virginia and K-State should be considered a success and keep them in the top five.

Duke also has a wicked schedule this week with road games at Florida State and Louisville.

The Blue Devils could be without Amile Jefferson, who re-injured the same foot that sidelined him last season. Jefferson has been Duke’s second-best player behind Luke Kennard this season.

Now that freshman Harry Giles is back, the Blue Devils have the depth to tread water without Jefferson. But it’s awful timing based on where they are on the schedule and the need to have some positive things happen in the first full week without coach Mike Krzyzewski.

This week is also a huge one for the teams battling for a Big East title. It looks like a four-way race between Villanova, Creighton, Butler and Xavier. The Musketeers are the lone team with an unblemished record in league play, but that should end with road games at Villanova and Butler. Bet on Villanova and Creighton to rise to the top this week.

Also Receiving Votes: Kansas State

Voters in the poll are C.J. Moore, Brian Pedersen and Kerry Miller. Our experts participate in weekly voting for B/R's Top 25. Once a vote is cast for a specific team, it's assigned a value—25 points for the No. 1 team in the rankings, 24 points for the second spot and so on. The point totals are then added up to create the Top 25.

All advanced stats are courtesy of KenPom.com.

C.J. Moore covers college basketball and football for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @CJMooreBR.