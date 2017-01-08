Chelsea vs. Peterborough United: Score and Reaction from 2017 FA Cup

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

John Terry was sent off as Chelsea eased into the fourth round of the 2016-17 FA Cup by beating League One's Peterborough United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday.

Pedro and Michy Batshuayi scored in the first half, and after the break Willian added a third goal, before the captain Terry was shown a red card in the 67th minute for taking down the goalward Lee Angol as the last man.

A Tom Nichols goal soon after the dismissal hinted at a potential turnaround, but Pedro added his second in the 75th minute to seal Chelsea's victory.

It could have been even worse for Grant McCann's Peterborough side, as the hosts missed a number of other chances, but the Blues never looked to be under any real pressure despite spending 23 minutes with only 10 men.

Both clubs provided their respective lineups before kick-off:

Team to face Peterborough: Begovic, Zouma, Terry (c), Cahill, Ivanovic, Fabregas, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Batshuayi, Willian. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 8, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte opted to give a number of fringe players an opportunity—including Batshuayi and youngsters Ruben Loftus-Cheek (20) and Nathaniel Chalobah (22)—while Terry made his first start since October.

The Blues dominated from the off with Gary Cahill going close from an early corner. Angol, though, could have made things interesting had he turned home from close range in the ninth minute, but his volley went straight at Chelsea keeper Asmir Begovic.

Pedro's opener came in the 18th minute, with the Spaniard cutting inside on the edge of the six-yard box and slamming a fine finish into the corner after Cesc Fabregas' Chalobah's efforts were blocked.

Following a decent penalty appeal for Chelsea after Ryan Tafazolli seemed to foul Batshuayi, Pedro had a golden chance for a second but could only hit the post despite seeing a gaping goal in front of him.

Chelsea were peppering the Posh goal, and Batshuayi netted a timely second just before half-time.

The Belgian summer signing has spent much of his time on the bench this season but finished with aplomb in the 43rd minute from around the penalty spot to complete an excellent counter-attack:

When Willian curled home a third from the edge of the box seven minutes after the break, it looked as though Chelsea might rack up a cricket score.

However, the Blues went down to 10 men midway through the second half to give Peterborough a slither of hope, as the 36-year-old Terry dragged down Angol on the edge of the box, per BT Sport Football:

An afternoon to forget for John Terry as he sees red on his return to the @ChelseaFC starting XI. #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/BXhxQcrJs7 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) January 8, 2017

The visitors then pulled one back in the 70th minute, with Angol flicking on Michael Smith's cross from the right for Nichols to finish tidily.

There was to be no dramatic comeback, though; Pedro steered a finish into the corner from the edge of the penalty area 15 minutes from time for his second to put the game well and truly to bed.

Post-Match Reaction

Conte praised the performances from his fringe players following his side's emphatic win and insisted Terry did not deserve to be shown a red card, per Chelsea:

Conte says it is fantastic to have Zouma back and he praises the performances of Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi and Aina. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 8, 2017

Conte says John Terry did not deserve to be sent off and indicates there may be an appeal against the red card. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 8, 2017

Meanwhile, BBC Radio Cambridgeshire Sport provided McCann's comments:

"We started really well"



Peterborough boss Grant McCann full of praise for his players, despite a 4-1 defeat at Chelsea. #pufc #FACup pic.twitter.com/vPzgb7hjGE — BBC Cambs Sport (@BBCCambsSport) January 8, 2017

Chelsea will return to Premier League action when they face Leicester City on Saturday, while Peterborough's next fixture is against Bury.