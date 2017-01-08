BDO World Darts Championship 2017: Sunday Scores and Results from Lakeside

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Three-time world champion Martin Adams had to come through a sudden-death leg to oust Lakeside debutant Ryan Joyce 3-2 in the first round of the 2017 BDO World Darts Championship on Sunday.

The champion from 2015, second seed Scott Mitchell, had no such trouble in dispatching New Zealand's Mark McGrath as he won his first-round clash 3-0.

Meanwhile, two-time women's world champion Lisa Ashton showed excellent form and some brilliant finishing to beat Dutch 28-year-old Sharon Prins 2-0.

BDO World Darts Championship 2017: Sunday Results Session Round Player Score Player Afternoon Round 1 Martin Adams 3-2 Ryan Joyce Prelim Tom Sawyer 0-3 Paul Hogan Round 1 Lisa Ashton 2-0 Sharon Prins Round 1 Scott Mitchell 3-0 Mark McGrath Evening Prelim Krzysztof Ratajski Willem Mandigers Round 1 Fallon Sherrock Olive Byamukama Prelim Raymond Smith Davy van Baelen Round 1 Jamie Hughes Martin Atkins BDODarts.com

Sunday Recap

Adams' clash with Joyce was something of a classic. Wolfie had been knocked out in the first round last year and was in real danger of suffering the same fate on Sunday when he went 2-1 down in sets to his fellow Englishman.

An upturn in form from Adams saw him force a deciding set, but he was soon 2-0 down after Joyce broke and then held.

Adams produced checkouts of 129 and 86 to tie things up again and finished with 115 to remain in the clash and go 3-2 ahead.

Not to be outdone, Joyce saved his own skin at 5-4 down in the decider with a fantastic 164 checkout.

With nothing separating them at 5-5, the match went into a sudden-death leg, and it was Adams who held his nerve to earn an impressive comeback victory, via Channel 4:

Lakeside is howling for @wolfiedarts! A stunning comeback sees him win 3-2. Was this 115 checkout the turning point? 🐺 🎯 #Lakeside2017 pic.twitter.com/UcPEmY7cKM — Channel 4 (@Channel4) January 8, 2017

The other three contests in Sunday's afternoon session could do little to match the excitement of the day's opener, but there was still plenty of high-quality action.

Second seed Ashton edged a tight opening set against Prins before powering to victory with some brilliant heavy scoring—including a 140 checkout.

Mitchell put on a solid performance against McGrath as he progressed without dropping a set, due in no small part to a 60 per cent success rate on doubles.

Meanwhile, in the early action's only preliminary round, England's Paul Hogan thrashed American Tom Sawyer 3-0 to set up a first-round clash with 16th seed Martin Phillips.