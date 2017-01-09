EPL Week 21 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Manchester United will look to extend their Premier League winning streak to seven matches on Sunday when they host Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Arsenal travel to Swansea City in a bid to regain their position in the UEFA Champions League places, while Tottenham Hotspur welcome West Bromwich Albion to White Hart Lane and Manchester City face Everton away.

League leaders Chelsea will look to bounce back from their defeat to Spurs when they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, and Hull City take on Bournemouth as they bid to end a nine-game winless streak.

Here are all the fixtures, complete with predictions for each, and read on for a closer look at the players to watch in Week 21:

Premier League Week 21 Schedule Date Time (GMT/ET) Fixture Prediction Saturday, Jan. 14 12:30 p.m./7:30 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Saturday, Jan. 14 3 p.m./10 a.m. Burnley vs. Southampton 2-1 Saturday, Jan. 14 3 p.m./10 a.m. Hull City vs. Bournemouth 1-0 Saturday, Jan. 14 3 p.m./10 a.m. Sunderland vs. Stoke City 1-1 Saturday, Jan. 14 3 p.m./10 a.m. Swansea City vs. Arsenal 0-2 Saturday, Jan. 14 3 p.m./10 a.m. Watford vs. Middlesbrough 1-0 Saturday, Jan. 14 3 p.m./10 a.m. West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace 2-2 Saturday, Jan. 14 5:30 p.m./12:30 p.m. Leicester City vs. Chelsea 1-3 Sunday, Jan.15 1:30 p.m./8:30 a.m. Everton vs. Manchester City 1-2 Sunday, Jan.15 4 p.m./11 a.m. Manchester United vs. Liverpool 2-2 BBC Sport

Olivier Giroud , Arsenal

Arsenal have not always convinced in recent weeks—their last two matches in particular, after going behind to Preston North End in the FA Cup and 3-0 down to Bournemouth—but one player who has proved crucial in that time is Olivier Giroud.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Frenchman has scored in each of his last four outings for the Gunners, and his exceptional form in front of goal extends even further back, as OptaJoe demonstrated:

10 - Olivier Giroud has scored in each of his last eight starts for Arsenal in all competitions, netting 10 goals. Clinical. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 7, 2017

Along with his 10 goals in all competitions, the striker has also provided five assists for his team-mates. Having only played 781 minutes this season, he's therefore contributed to a goal every 52 minutes he's been on the field.

Football writer Liam Canning believes Giroud remains underrated despite his form:

Why do certain Arsenal fans not rate Olivier Giroud? Without him they would be in a huge amount of trouble. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 7, 2017

The 30-year-old is indeed a useful player for the Gunners and perhaps deserves more plaudits than he usually receives, but he needs to show he can maintain his form in the long term.

Swansea are 19th but turned around their four-game losing streak last time out, as they beat Crystal Palace 2-1, and new boss Paul Clement will take charge of his first Premier League game when they host Arsenal on Saturday.

His predecessor, Bob Bradley, also faced Arsenal in his first taste of the English top flight in October, narrowly seeing the Swans lose 3-2 to the 10-man Gunners.

Clement will be hoping to improve on that—the likes of Giroud will be needed to ensure Arsenal don't slip up against the newly motivated Swans.

Paul Pogba , Manchester United

After a somewhat underwhelming start to life back at Old Trafford, Paul Pogba has produced a number of outstanding performances of late, having settled in with Jose Mourinho's Red Devils.

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Indeed, it's hardly surprising Pogba's form has coincided with a six-game winning streak for United in the Premier League.

The Mail on Sunday's Oliver Holt and Canning have hailed the Frenchman's form in recent weeks:

Love watching Pogba play. Range of passing, power, intelligence. Gets in any side in Premier League. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) January 2, 2017

No one can be in a position to criticise Pogba. Has been exceptional in the past few months and proved he's a man for the important moments. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 31, 2016

The Old Trafford faithful will be hoping the midfielder can put in another strong performance against Liverpool on Sunday.

United's revival has left them just three points behind fourth-placed Man City, and they're firmly in contention for a Champions League spot once again, but to finish in the top four they'll need to improve their performances against their fellow contenders.

As ESPN FC's Miguel Delaney illustrated, the Red Devils have struggled against their rivals this season:

The top-six mini-league. Liverpool still top: pic.twitter.com/xQjuA5v8mk — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 4, 2017

By contrast, Liverpool have fared well against the other teams in the top six, and they'll be looking to continue their positive run of results against United.

As such, the game will provide a real test of Pogba's ability to influence and shape the game from the centre of the park, and Mourinho needs him to do so—if Liverpool are able to shut him out of the game and dictate the tempo themselves, they'll be free to maraud upfield to devastating effect.

Pogba is already showing why the Manchester outfit paid £89 million for his signature after letting him depart in 2012, but if he's to justify his price tag, he needs to make match-winning contributions in games such as these.