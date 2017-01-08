Disney World Marathon 2017 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Two former winners of the Disney World Marathon again took the titles in the men's and women's division on Sunday in Orlando.

On the men's side, Fredison Costa won for the fourth straight year and the sixth time overall, putting him just two victories behind Adriano Bastos, who holds the all-time record with eight wins at the race. For the women, 2015 victor Giovanna Martins won the race for the second time in her career.

Costa's time of 2:23:14 was seven minutes better than second-place finisher Vanilson Neves, while Samuel Fazioli finished third.

Costa and Bastos have now won 14 of the past 15 Disney World Marathons in the men's division.

As for Martins, her winning time (2:48:06) was by nearly five minutes over runner-up Kelsey Wiberly, while Heather Schulz finished third.

Men's Leaderboard Place Runner Time 1 Fredison Costa 2:23:14.42 2 Vanilson Neves 2:30:27.91 3 Samuel Fazioli 2:33:22.12 4 David Kilgore 2:33:43.90 5 David Marley 2:34:55.59 6 Leo Foley 2:37:48.32 7 Jeff Martinez 2:38:06.17 8 Bryan Kelly 2:38:24.47 9 Zane Grabau 2:38:29.02 10 Paul Piper 2:40:51.25 Source: RunDisney

It was a triumphant return to the race for Martins, who twisted ligaments in her left ankle in last year's race after stepping in a hole on the course.

Her win shouldn't have come as a surprise, however—in November, she won the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon. And returning to Disney World then was an emotional experience.

"It is a double emotion to win the half marathon over here and to be here at Disney again," she said, per Stephen Ruiz of the Orlando Sentinel. "In [Jan. 2016], it was not so good. It is very emotional to be here. I was supposed to run the Princess [Half Marathon] in February and couldn't."

Given her last two performances in Orlando, however, Martins is back and better than ever.

