Chelsea Transfer News: Latest on Nathan Ake, Fernando Llorente Rumours

Chelsea have recalled defender Nathan Ake from his loan at AFC Bournemouth, it was confirmed on Sunday.

The news was revealed in a statement on the club’s official website, where it’s noted the 21-year-old turned out 12 times for Eddie Howe’s side and netted three goals in the process. Ake was set to spend the campaign with the south coast outfit.

Squawka Football summed up what has been an impressive start to the season for Ake during his loan stint with the Cherries:

Nathan Ake's 2016/17 Premier League season by numbers:



10 games

88% pass accuracy

68% tackles won

17 aerial duels won

3 goals



Thrived. https://t.co/JFa8rBCzvo — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 8, 2017

For plenty, the decision to bring back the defender will be a peculiar one. After all, Ake had started to cement his status as a regular for Bournemouth, and as the aforementioned numbers illustrate, he was performing very well for Howe as a centre-back.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images Ake will give Chelsea an option in many different areas.

Blues boss Antonio Conte has evidently spotted a talent who can make an immediate impact for the league leaders, though. Ake is a tenacious defender, a smart reader of the game and given he’s a left-footed player, is someone who could potentially slot in superbly on that side of the team’s three-man defence.

Liam Twomey of ESPN FC suggested some more reasons why the Blues may have opted to bring the young defender back to Stamford Bridge:

Chelsea need a left-footer to compete with Alonso. Ake is more ready than Kenedy & versatile enough to also offer CB cover. Makes sense #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 7, 2017

While Ake can potentially add some vital depth to the Chelsea squad in several areas of the field, recalling him will be futile unless he gets minutes on the field. In the past, it’s been notoriously difficult for youngsters to break into the Blues first team.

The Dutchman is the kind of character who will relish the challenge, though, and the decision to recall him will fill the player with confidence. While Ake would have been enjoying his time at Bournemouth, the chance to play a role in a title challenge at Stamford Bridge will be an exciting proposition.

Llorente Approach Swansea City to Reject FernandoApproach

According to Graham Thomas of the Daily Mirror, Swansea City are ready to reject any approach from Chelsea for their forward Fernando Llorente.

In the report, it’s suggested new Swans boss Paul Clement thinks the Spanish sharpshooter will be key to the team’s survival hopes this season, having already netted six goals this term. It’s noted the Blues may be willing to offer Michy Batshuayi to the club on loan in return to secure the veteran.

At 31, Llorente’s best years may be behind him, although he could still be be a fine deputy to star forward Diego Costa.

As noted by ESPN FC’s David Amoyal, Conte has worked alongside the striker in the past and Llorente was impressive under the coach in that stint at Juventus:

Llorente had a very good season at Juve under Conte in 2013-14: 16 goals in Serie A in 34 games. He'd be a backup to Diego Costa at Chelsea — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) January 6, 2017

Swansea face a huge fight to keep their Premier League status for next season, having seen two managers sacked already this term in Francesco Guidollin and Bob Bradley. They are languishing down in 19th as things stand. It’s important Clement adds quality to the squad in the current window if they’re to pull clear of the relegation spots, not sell off their best assets.

For the player, the prospect of trading a scrap for survival with a potential title challenge would be tempting, although at Chelsea he’d be acting as a deputy to Costa. At this point in his career, Llorente would surely prefer to be out on the pitch getting regular game time rather than sat on the bench.