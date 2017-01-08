Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Mamadou Sakho and Quincy Promes

Sevilla have reportedly approached Liverpool over a possible deal for the club’s out-of-favour defender Mamadou Sakho.

According to Sky Sports, the La Liga side are keen to bring the France international to the club midseason. Liverpool are said to value the player at around £20 million, even though he’s yet to feature in the first team for the Reds in 2016-17.

Per Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, Liverpool are not looking to send the centre-back out on loan:

Sevilla approach Liverpool about signing Mamadou Sakho. Liverpool will only let him leave on permanent deal & they want £20 million. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 8, 2017

Indeed, Sakho has been marginalised at Anfield since the summer, when manager Jurgen Klopp sent him home from the team’s pre-season tour in the United States. Since then, the former Paris Saint-Germain player has been part of the Liverpool under-23s team.

The aforementioned amount may seem significant for a player who has not played a minute of senior football this season. FOX Sports’ Keith Costigan believes the Reds will struggle to recoup a sizeable amount for the defender:

Seen people say we can command big fee for Sakho. I disagree. Hard to ask teams to pay big money when they know Club wants Sakho gone — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) December 3, 2016

Sakho emerged as a fan favourite at Anfield last term. While he often looked unorthodox, he was effective at the base of the Liverpool side and commanding in partnership with Dejan Lovren.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images Klopp hasn't used Sakho this season.

Liverpool have thrived in the Frenchman’s absence, though. Lovren has continued to improve as a Reds player, while the summer signings of Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan have helped the team become a lot more assured at the back.

Sevilla are renowned for their recruitment, regularly developing talent picked up for a meagre fee. Subsequently, it’s tough to see them parting with the £20 million Liverpool are demanding to secure the defender.

Reds to Accelerate Quincy Promes Pursuit

Epsilon/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly ready to step up their interest in Spartak Moscow man Quincy Promes.

That's according to Neil Moxley of the Sunday Mirror, who has stated the Reds boss Klopp believes the 25-year-old can offer a strong alternative to Sadio Mane, who will be absent for coming matches due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Promes’ club are holding out for £25 million for the man who has been their top scorer in two out of the past three seasons,” added Moxley. “Having agreed a new long-term deal with Spartak at the start of the season, the pacy Netherlands forward certainly will not come cheap.”

Promes has impressed for the Russian outfit since moving in 2014, showing the talent that had many branding him a star of the future during his time with Twente. Here’s a look at what he can do:

Aside from Mane’s international commitments, it’s suggested in the report the acceleration in the Reds’ chase is due to the fact other Premier League teams have shown an interest in the Netherlands star.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images Mane will be missed by the Reds.

There are undoubted stylistic similarities between Promes and Mane. Like the Senegal star, Promes has blistering pace, is powerful with the ball at his feet and is able to influence the play positively from a variety of different positions on the pitch. Per Russian football commentator John Bradley, he’s even been used as a centre-forward at times this term:

Quincy Promes starts for Spartak, most likely as the centre forward against Rubin Kazan. Interesting to see how he plays in that position — John Bradley (@JBcommentator) December 5, 2016

Although Liverpool have a lot of quality attacking options to call upon in their current squad, in terms of a direct threat from wide positions, there’s nobody who can have the same impact as Mane.

Promes, as such, would make sense as a target. As noted by Moxley, while there have been some questions about his attitude in the past, he’s shown the determination, physical attributes and technical ability needed to thrive in English football.