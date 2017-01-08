Liverpool vs. Plymouth: Live Score, Highlights from FA Cup

Liverpool vs. Plymouth: Live Score, Highlights from FA Cup
The FA Cup third round continues on Sunday, with a potential giant-killing game the focus of our attention, as Liverpool host Plymouth Argyle at Anfield.

Liverpool have been extremely impressive in the Premier League this season, sitting second under Jurgen Klopp while also impressing in the other domestic competition, the EFL Cup, which they have reached the semi-finals of.

Plymouth are in the same league position, second, but in League Two. They lost their last game 1-0 at Barnet.

The match kicks off at 1:30 p.m. GMT (8:30 a.m. ET), and our coverage starts shortly beforehand.

     

