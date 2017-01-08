Villarreal vs. Barcelona: Live Score, Highlights from La Liga

On Sunday night, Villarreal host Barcelona at El Madrigal in a clash of top teams from La Liga.

Villarreal have the best defensive record in the league, conceding just 11 this season in 16 games, and were in the top four at the start of the weekend, thanks partly to their fine home form. They've lost just once at El Madrigal this term.

That defence will be fully tested by Barcelona, though, as they are the second-highest scorers in the Spanish top flight. The Catalan side is also currently third in the league and looking to close the gap to Real Madrid at the top.

The match kicks off at 7:45 p.m. GMT (2:45 p.m. ET), and our coverage starts shortly beforehand.

