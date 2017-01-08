Arsenal Transfer News: Fresh Jack Wilshere Rumours, Latest Gunners Talk

Everton have reportedly made Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere “a major summer target,” with Manchester City also said to be monitoring the player’s progress.

That's according to Tom Hopkinson of the Sunday Mirror, who noted that Everton manager Ronald Koeman is a big admirer of Wilshere. With his contract set to expire with the Gunners in 2018, they will make a move for the England international at the end of the season.

“Everton and City, along with other top-flight clubs, will keep tabs on Wilshere’s situation and will try to strike a deal if they receive encouragement to do so,” the report continued.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Bournemouth and looks to be working his way back to his best once again after some rotten recent luck with injuries. Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admitted this week he could do with the England international as things stand:

With Arsenal suffering another midfield injury crisis, Arsene Wenger now regrets letting Jack Wilshere leave on loan 🙈 pic.twitter.com/Zf93SP5ai6 — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 7, 2017

Nevertheless, the player’s situation is a fascinating one. In the summer, Arsenal spent big to draft in a left-sided, energetic, box-to-box midfielder in Granit Xhaka; it was an acquisition that suggested the club was ready to move on from their academy graduate, who shares many common traits with the Swiss international.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images Xhaka was a marquee capture for the Gunners in the summer.

According to a report from John Cross of the Daily Mirror last month, Wilshere is concerned he doesn’t have a future at the Emirates Stadium as no progress has been made over a new deal, despite his upturn in form with Bournemouth.

Should he stay fit and continue his form for the Cherries, there’ll be plenty of clubs keen on landing the England man. Per WhoScored.com, he’s had a big impact at the Vitality Stadium:

A popular figure at the Emirates, Wilshere would be welcomed back by plenty of Arsenal supporters who would love to see him reassert himself in the first team. However, given his injury record, even after recent progress made there would likely be some tied to the Gunners that’d be tempted to take the money if a significant bid was to come in.

Arsenal to Miss Out on Andre Silva

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

According to Harry Pratt of the Daily Star Sunday, Arsenal are to miss out on Porto forward Andre Silva, with Real Madrid said to be leading the race for his signature.

“Wenger is an admirer of the rising Portuguese star, 21 and had been hoping to seal a £20 million deal,” it’s suggested in the report. “But even though Porto’s dire financial plight means they must sell some of their leading names, Silva will not be among those leaving in the immediate future.”

Indeed, the Portuguese giants are said to value Silva at around £50 million and are ready to hold out until the summer before selling him, with Los Blancos in the box seat; Madrid are not permitted to buy players in the current window.

Silva has impressed in the Portuguese top flight this term and is the joint-top goalscorer in the division with 10 goals. Here’s a look at some of them:

Due to his technical quality, intelligent movement and ability to link the play, the 21-year-old does look like an ideal candidate to lead the line for a Gunners team that utilise a short passing style. However, Arsenal’s need for a centre-forward is not as grave as it was 12 months ago.

Not only has Alexis Sanchez blossomed at the point of the attack, but Olivier Giroud is in tremendous form as things stand, while Lucas Perez is beginning to find his feet in the Premier Leaugue too.