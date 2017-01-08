Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Dele Alli and Aleix Vidal

Barcelona are reportedly ready to rival Real Madrid in a summer transfer battle for Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli.

According to Steve Stammers of the Sunday Mirror, the Blaugrana have “put [Alli] top of their wanted list” following his remarkable first season-and-a-half at White Hart Lane. It’s suggested that if either of the La Liga giants want to sign Alli, he would cost around £70 million to prise away from north London.

The midfielder has been impressive in the Spurs midfield since his move from MK Dons in the summer of 2015, although recently he’s moved up into another gear in terms of form, with seven goals in his last four games. Per Sky Sports News HQ, for his age he’s already made remarkable progress:

Alli is now the second quickest English midfielder to score 20 Premier League goals, doing so in just 52 games: https://t.co/sflLRN41dW pic.twitter.com/4aa49bmqMt — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) January 4, 2017

For the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid to be interested in signing the player, there needs to be a little something extra to a player's game.

Aside from his obvious knack for goalscoring, the 20-year-old has showcased tremendous maturity in various facets of his game. The youngster is balanced at the head of the Tottenham midfield, able to distribute the ball confidently, find space in tight areas and use his frame to keep possession for his team.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Alli has developed rapidly with Spurs.

Those types of traits would undoubtedly attract a team such as Barcelona, whose mantras have always been geared towards dominating with the ball. Take a look at how good Alli could eventually become:

Barcelona are blessed with an abundance of midfield men, with the likes of Andre Gomes, Denis Suarez, Arda Turan and Rafinha fine back-up for the starting trio of Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic.

While the club isn’t in desperate need of a revamp in the middle of the pitch, they’re a team, like Madrid, that will be keen to sign the superstars of the future. Alli is steadily cementing his status as a player who belongs in that category.

Aleix Vidal Latest

Galatasasray director Levent Nazifoglu has revealed the club failed to land Barcelona full-back Aleix Vidal in the summer because the player had concerns over his safety in Turkey.

“The terrorism [threat] affected the negotiations with Vidal,” he said, per Sport. It’s also noted in the report that other players have decided not to move to Istanbul due to similar concerns, according to Sportx.

As reported by Sport, Barcelona boss Luis Enrique doesn’t have a position open in his squad for Vidal as things stand. Subsequently, it’s suggested Vidal could be on the move during the January window, although if Barcelona fail to find a back-up option to Sergi Roberto at right-back, he may yet stick around.

Vidal was expected by many to take over from the departed Dani Alves at right-back this season, but the 27-year-old has made just one La Liga start in 2016-17. Per Spanish football journalist Sergi Dominguez, at times the ex-Sevilla man has been a little unfortunate not to be more involved:

Lucho leaves out Aleix Vidal out of the squad even after delivering a fantastic performance vs Gladbach in mid-week... — Sergi Domínguez (@FutbolSergi) December 9, 2016

Does Vidal deserve more opportunities at Barcelona? Yes No

The player could stay and battle for his place at the Camp Nou, but the manner in which he’s been marginalised means a remarkable turnaround would be needed for him to get back in the side.

Vidal showed at Sevilla that when he’s at full tilt he can be a major outlet on the right flank. The player will be hopeful there’s a side out there who remember the form he showcased in 2014-15 and are ready to offer Vidal an opportunity to reignite his career.