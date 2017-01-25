K.J. Jarrell to Arizona State: Sun Devils Land 4-Star S Prospect

Scout.com

Class of 2017 4-star safety prospect K.J. Jarrell announced Wednesday he has committed to Arizona State in a piece for Rivals.com.

The Arizona product is the second-ranked prospect at his position in the state and the 28th-ranked safety in the country, according to Scout's recruit rankings.

Jarrell is built to wreak havoc against opposing passers given his long 6'2", 185-pound frame.

His ability to recognize the play early constantly has him in the thick of the action, and his physicality will make him feared by receivers that dare to go over the middle:

A participant of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, Jarrell wasn't going to attend a school too far away from his home state, as he revealed to Scout's Brandon Huffman that USC, California and Arizona State were his final three choices.

It set up a busy month in January as he visited all three schools and hosted each of the programs' head coaches.

Arizona State head coach Todd Graham was the one to put the program over the top of the other two, as Jarrell explained in his piece for Rivals.com: "Being around Coach Graham this last weekend, my family and I got a better understanding of him. I was able to see the person he is away from the football field, and got to know him outside of the business of being a recruit. He gave us more than enough reason to feel comfortable with him, and Arizona State as a destination. It was the first time I felt at home on a visit. ... It's because I am home."

The Sun Devils were desperate to add some form of defensive talent given the season it had last year.

In 2016, they were ranked 127th in the nation, and they allowed 6,246 yards along with 478 points. The program didn't stand a chance with that kind of defense, as it hobbled to a 5-7 finish.

Jarrell's arrival isn't going to fix Arizona State's defense overnight, but he will provide one solid piece toward an improved defense.

