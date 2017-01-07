NFL Playoff Bracket 2017: Updated Picture, Schedule After Saturday's Wild Card

The Houston Texans were a determined team in their wild-card meeting with the Oakland Raiders.

The sting of a 30-0 home defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's playoffs was still top of mind, and there was no way the Texans wanted to experience that kind of humiliation again.

A quick field goal by Nick Novak established there would be no shutout, and then head coach Bill O'Brien saw a complete effort on the part of his offense and defense, and the Texans soundly defeated the undermanned Raiders 27-14.

Oakland was forced to start rookie Connor Cook against the league's top-ranked defense, and the results were fairly predictable. The Raiders were shackled for most of the game and, and Cook completed just 18 of 45 passes for 161 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

NFL Wild-Card Weekend: Saturday's Results Conference Game Results Key Stat Next opponent AFC Houston 27, Oakland 14 Whitney Mercilus: 7 tackles, 2.0 sacks at New England or Kansas City NFC Seattle 19, Detroit 6 Thomas Rawls: 156 rushing yards, one TD at Atlanta CBS Sports

Cook had problems with his accuracy, but he was also hampered by drops from receivers like Michael Crabtree that kept the Raiders from keeping drives alive.

The Houston offense exceeded expectations as Brock Osweiler was better than he had been in the regular season. The Texans' quarterback was calm and in control as he completed 14 of 25 passes for 168 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

Backup Tom Savage replaced Osweiler late in the season, but he was given another chance to play after Savage suffered a concussion in Week 17. O'Brien told reporters after the game that Osweiler will start in the Texans' divisional playoff game next week (h/t Ian Rapoport).

Houston will play at New England if the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Miami Dolphins Sunday. If Miami comes up with the upset, the Texans will got to Kansas City to play the Chiefs.

''It just goes back to having confidence in my teammates,'' Osweiler said after the game (h/t Associated Press and Stats LLC). ''Believing in what you see and just rip it. Cut it loose and don't have any hesitation. I trust that my teammates, the skill guys, they're going to be where they're supposed to be and they're going to make me look good in the end.''

Divisonal Playoff Scenario Conference Game Date Time (ET) NFC Seattle at Atlanta Jan. 14 4:35 p.m. AFC Houston or Miami at New England Jan. 14 8:15 p.m. AFC Pittsburgh or Houston at Kansas City Jan. 15 1:05 p.m. NFC Green Bay or N.Y. Giants at Dallas Jan. 15 4:40 p.m. CBS Sports

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Detroit Lions 26-6 on the NFC side of the bracket.

Russell Wilson threw a first-half TD pass to Paul Richardson, and the Seahawks received a sensational 161-yard effort from running back Thomas Rawls to secure the win.

The Seahawks will play at Atlanta next week, while the winner of Sunday's game between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will go to Dallas to play the top-seeded Cowboys.

Seattle controlled the game with its offensive line. In addition to opening holes for Rawls throughout the game, it did a fine job of giving Wilson enough time find his receivers.

Richardson's touchdown catch was a spectacular one-handed grab in the end zone in the second quarter, and he also made another one-handed catch in the fourth quarter. Doug Baldwin, who caught 11 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, also made a one-handed catch against the perplexed Detroit defense.

Rawls credited "the big boys up front" in an interview with NBC's Michelle Tafoya for his ability to gain key yards on the ground. Richardson set a Seattle record for most rushing yards gained in a playoff game, according to ESPN Stats & Info.