Antjuan Simmons to Michigan State: Spartans Land 4-Star LB Prospect

Michigan State added some depth to its defense when class of 2017 4-star linebacker Antjuan Simmons committed to the school Saturday, according to Kyle Austin of MLive.

Per Scout's rankings, Simmons is the No. 1 outside linebacker from Michigan and No. 2 in the Midwest. He's also the 22nd-ranked player at his position in the nation and No. 288 among all class of 2017 recruits.

The 6'1", 205-pound prospect has the athleticism to shift to safety at the collegiate level, but he's shown throughout his time at Pioneer High School that he can be a game-changer where he plays. His play recognition is impressive, and he has the closing speed to get to the ball quickly.

Once he's there, watch out, because Simmons likes to hit and hit hard:

He had originally committed to Ohio State in March 2016, but he announced Nov. 30 that he reopened his recruiting process.

Michigan State was the school that provided the first inklings that Simmons wasn't happy with his Ohio State choice. On Nov. 12, just 18 days before his decommitment from the Buckeyes, he visited Michigan State, per Luke Srodulski of Land of 10.

Srodulski also pointed out that Simmons had a "longstanding relationship" with the school's director of college advancement and performance, Curtis Blackwell.

The relationship looks to have paid off for the Spartans, who will try to further improve a defense that was ranked 31st in the nation.

Within a conference that already holds stout defenses like Michigan's and Ohio State's, Michigan State has a chance with Simmons to boast a big-time defensive star of its own.