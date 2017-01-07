Myles Davis Reinstated by Xavier: Latest Details and Comments

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Xavier Musketeers reinstated senior guard Myles Davis Saturday after he was initially suspended in September for his alleged involvement in two criminal incidents with his ex-girlfriend.

"Beginning tomorrow Myles Davis will be reinstated to our basketball program," head coach Chris Mack said, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Rick Broering.

WLWT's Mark Slaughter relayed Mack's complete statement regarding Davis' reinstatement:

In August, the Cincinnati Enquirer's Kevin Grasha reported Davis was facing multiple criminal charges for misdemeanor criminal damaging.

Citing court filings, Grasha reported Davis allegedly "became angry and threw a Samsung cellphone to the sidewalk, breaking it," during a discussion about the end of his relationship with the complainant.

Furthermore, the plaintiff "accused Davis of threatening her, punching holes in her wall and trying 'to punch through my windows,'" per Grasha.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Patrick Brennan, Davis entered a plea of guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct in November as part of a plea deal.



Davis will not face jail time or probation, but he was ordered to complete an anger management course.

Last season, Davis ranked third on the Musketeers in scoring at 10.8 points per game on 39.9 percent shooting from the field and 38.1 percent shooting from three.