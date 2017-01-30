Ellis Brooks to Penn State: Nittany Lions Land 4-Star LB Prospect

Photo credit: Scout.com

Penn State may have secured the quarterback of its defense for years to come Monday, as it received a commitment from inside linebacker Ellis Brooks:

According to Scout.com, Brooks is a 4-star recruit and rates as the No. 15 inside linebacker in the 2017 class, as well as the No. 1 inside linebacker from Virginia.

The Richmond, Virginia, native had offers from schools all over the country in several different conferences, including a late push by LSU.

At 6'1" and 225 pounds, Brooks has room to bulk up, but his elite speed and ability to pursue from sideline to sideline could make him a special inside linebacker at the collegiate level.

Brooks took part in the Under Armour All-America Game, and he believes it helped prepare him for what he will face as a college player.

Per Eric Kolenich of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Brooks expressed a feeling of validation in knowing that he could compete with the other top recruits in the nation: "I can already tell a difference in my game in three days. It's been a real confidence booster. ... It's reassuring that I know what I'm capable of."

The Under Armour All-America Game was just a sampling of what Brooks will be up against in the college ranks, but he left little doubt that he belongs.

Inside linebackers tend to be overlooked during the recruiting process at times in favor of pass-rushers and massive interior linemen, but they are integral to the success of defenses across the nation.

Brooks has the makeup and skill set necessary to lead a quality defense, and Penn State showed that type of belief in him by giving him a scholarship.

The Nittany Lions are very much a program on the rise after winning the Big Ten title and reaching the Rose Bowl last season, and landing a player of Brooks' caliber is a big step toward keeping that positive momentum going.

Penn State was an offense-first team last season, as it ranked 47th in points allowed per game. But Brooks is the type of player capable of helping the Nittany Lions defense better complement the team's offense moving forward.

