Noah Elliss to Mississippi State: Bulldogs Land 4-Star DT Prospect

Mississippi State received a huge boost on the defensive line with prized 2017 recruit Noah Elliss committing to the Bulldogs.

Elliss is only coming out of high school, but he's built like a 10-year NFL veteran. The Colorado native is 6'4", 330 pounds and is a run-stopping machine because it's virtually impossible to move him off the line of scrimmage.

Per Scout.com, Elliss is a 4-star prospect who is the No. 1 defensive tackle from his home state and No. 25 defensive tackle in the country.

Blair Angulo of Scout.com offered this report last November about Elliss' skills:

It might be difficult to find a defensive tackle prospect in the West region with the size of Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian four-star Noah Elliss. He has the strength to overpower blockers and, given his girth, makes it nearly impossible for linemen to move him around along the interior -- at least that seemed to be the case against a helpless Fountain (Colo.) Fort-Carson team in early November.

This is an important recruiting season for Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen. The Bulldogs went just 6-7 last season, which was not an unexpected result considering they lost quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive players Chris Jones and Will Redmond.

However, Mullen changed the culture at Mississippi State with nine wins in 2014 and 10 wins in 2015. There are higher expectations that bring more intense pressure and scrutiny, so finding elite talents to challenge those top-tier SEC programs is essential.

Elliss gives the Bulldogs the defensive anchor they need to overpower big offensive lines at Alabama and LSU. He's the intimidating presence the Bulldogs can build their entire identity around, and do so right away because it won't take long for him to enter the starting lineup.